Self-Driving Shuttles to Debut in Punggol, Singapore, in 2026

Punggol in Singapore will be the first area to deploy self-driving shuttles, starting in 2026. The new service aims to improve public transport access and reduce travel times with a phased roll-out. Operated by companies like Pony.ai, ComfortDelGro, Grab, and WeRide, the autonomous vehicles will run on three routes, enhancing connectivity within the area.

Self-driving shuttles are set to revolutionize public transport in Punggol , Singapore , beginning next week with a phased roll-out scheduled to begin wider public service by the second quarter of 2026. The project will introduce a fleet of autonomous vehicles , a mix of five- and eight-seater models, each adorned in a distinctive bright purple livery and equipped with an amber beacon for easy identification.

These vehicles will operate on three designated routes, specifically designed to serve areas within Punggol that currently face challenges in public transport accessibility. The introduction of these autonomous shuttles promises to significantly reduce journey times, potentially saving commuters up to fifteen minutes on their daily commutes. The initial phase of deployment involves a fleet of three vehicles, which will undergo extensive mapping and familiarization with the local road conditions in the coming months, operating without passengers during this period. This preliminary step ensures a smooth integration of the technology and allows for comprehensive safety checks before the public is invited to participate.\In a concerted effort to foster public understanding and acceptance, the autonomous shuttle services will be offered to community members for trial runs, free of charge, starting in early 2026. This initiative is designed to provide residents with a firsthand experience of the technology and address any concerns they may have. Commercial service is slated to commence later in the same year. Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow announced these plans during a public roadshow at Punggol Digital District on September 20, emphasizing the ambitious goals of deploying 10 self-driving vehicles by the end of 2025, and scaling up the fleet to between 100 and 150 vehicles by the end of 2026. Minister Siow highlighted the commitment to enhancing public transport, making it safer, smarter, and more convenient for all, while acknowledging that human drivers will remain essential for the foreseeable future. The autonomous vehicles are designed to supplement the existing public bus network, adding more feeder routes and late-night services, which is part of a larger strategy to make transport in Punggol more efficient. The selection of Punggol for this innovative project was based on its compact size, the diverse demographics of its residents, and well-defined travel patterns, ensuring a suitable environment for the integration of autonomous technology, while ensuring the safety of the residents.\Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, a Member of Parliament for Punggol GRC, reassured residents about the paramount importance of safety, underscoring the rigorous testing and preparation that the vehicles will undergo before transporting passengers. Furthermore, authorities are actively collaborating with pre-school operators, schools, active ageing hubs, and public transport operators to facilitate awareness and understanding of the autonomous shuttles on the roads. This comprehensive engagement reflects a proactive approach to ensure a seamless and safe integration of autonomous vehicles into the community. The project involves partnerships with prominent companies in the autonomous driving sector. Chinese autonomous driving company Pony.ai is entering the Singapore and Southeast Asian markets, supplying vehicles to ComfortDelGro for one of the three new routes. Ride-hailing giant Grab, in collaboration with WeRide, another autonomous vehicle company, will operate the other two routes. The first route, a 35-minute, 10km-long round trip connecting Matilda Court and Punggol Clover to Oasis Terraces via Punggol Plaza, will be operated by Grab and open to the public in 2026. The service will operate from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, with real-time tracking available through the Grab app. ComfortDelGro's route, connecting Punggol East and Punggol North, will require pre-booking via the Zig app. Both Grab and ComfortDelGro aim for a 15-minute arrival frequency, with passenger insurance coverage included. Fare details will be announced closer to the service launch





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Self-Driving Shuttles Autonomous Vehicles Punggol Singapore Public Transport

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lionel Messi agrees contract extension with Inter Miami beyond 2026Lionel Messi will stay with Inter Miami beyond the 2026 World Cup after agreeing a new contract extension, according to a club source.

Read more »

Malaysian shipping industry positive on outlook, eyes support from Budget 2026KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s shipping industry sees its outlook remaining positive as the nation is well-positioned to benefit from the reshoring and real...

Read more »

SUKMA 2026 to feature 474 events, highest in tournament historySelangor’s SUKMA 2026 will feature 474 events across 53 venues, making it the largest edition in the games’ history with registration opening November...

Read more »

Belanjawan 2026: PDRM harap kerajaan perkasa logistik, AIBelanjawan 2026: PDRM harap kerajaan perkasa logistik, AI

Read more »

2026 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross EV revealed – rebadged Renault Scenic for Europe, 600 km WLTP rangeMitsubishi may have paid more attention to the Southeast Asian market with cars like the Xforce and Destinator, but evidently it hasn’t forgotten about Europe with the reveal of the second-generation Eclipse Cross – and …

Read more »

NUTP proposes 12 key education initiatives for Malaysia’s Budget 2026National Union of Teaching Profession recommends increased funding for preschools, teacher training, and hardship allowances in Budget 2026 proposals.

Read more »