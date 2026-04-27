Selangor Zakat Board Opens SIDDIK Educational Grant Applications for 2026

The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) has launched the SIDDIK educational grant program for 2026, offering RM100 savings deposits to support the education of children aged 7 to 17. Applications are open until May 31, 2026, for eligible zakat payers. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden of school expenses for families in Selangor.

Parents in Selangor are reminded to take advantage of the SIDDIK (Sumbangan Pendidikan Anak Muzakki Selangor) educational grant program, which is now open for applications until May 31, 2026.

This initiative by the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) aims to support the education of children aged 7 to 17 (from primary to secondary school) by providing a one-time RM100 educational savings deposit into an SSPN Prime account. The program is a token of appreciation for zakat payers (Muzakki) and helps alleviate the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, which can be particularly challenging for families with multiple children.

To qualify, applicants must have paid zakat in the previous year, and the application window opens annually in the year following the zakat payment. For instance, those who paid zakat in 2025 can apply in 2026. The current application period runs from March 1 to May 31, 2026.

Eligibility criteria include being a registered zakat payer in Selangor, having children within the specified age range, and submitting the required documents, such as a copy of the child's birth certificate, school registration form, and a letter of confirmation from the school. Applicants must also ensure their documents are certified by an authorized representative, such as a school principal or a religious officer.

The process involves submitting the application through the LZS website or designated centers, with further assistance available via LZS's official social media channels or customer service hotline. This program is part of LZS's broader efforts to promote educational equity and support underprivileged families in Selangor. Parents are encouraged to apply promptly to secure this financial aid for their children's education. For more details, visit the LZS website or follow their official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads





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SIDDIK Selangor Zakat Board Educational Grant Zakat Financial Aid

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