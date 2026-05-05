Selangor to Review Rent Reductions for Local Authority Premises to Support Businesses

The Selangor state government is reviewing rent reductions for premises owned by local authorities to help businesses impacted by the West Asia crisis and control inflation, alongside providing financial aid to entrepreneurs.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government will review the implementation of rent reduction s for premises owned by local authorities (PBT) to protect industries most affected by the crisis in West Asia.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the state is also providing assistance to entrepreneurs under the Hijrah Selangor Foundation (Hijrah) through its cooperative (Kohijrah). He emphasized the importance of considering street vendors, small traders, and retailers as they are at the forefront of the daily economy in terms of raw materials, food, and beverages. This is crucial to control inflationary effects on essential goods and protect the people.

He made these remarks while acknowledging the importance of maintaining affordability for everyday necessities. Mid-last month, he announced the implementation of the Selangor Resilience Package Phase 1 with an allocation of RM130.42 million, designed to strengthen food supply security, reduce the cost of living for the people, control inflation, improve public transportation, and provide assistance to the most affected groups. Following this, the Exco for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship, Mohd.

Najwan Halimi, also prepared a support plan for more than 62,000 entrepreneurs under the Platform Selangor (Plats) program, providing responsive assistance through Hijrah, namely financing of up to RM3,000 with a repayment period of 12 months without interest. These measures were subsequently praised by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who described the state government's action of reducing rental rates for premises under PBT, especially those involving small businesses, street vendors, and eateries, as commendable.

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives on the local economy and the well-being of the people. Amirudin further explained that assistance or support for small entrepreneurs is vital to ensure that the impact of inflation can be controlled and the basic needs of the people are protected. He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting those who provide essential goods and services.

He underscored that street vendors, small traders, and retailers play a critical role in the daily economic lives of citizens, particularly concerning the availability and affordability of raw materials, food, and beverages. The state government’s approach is to create a stable economic environment where businesses can thrive and consumers are shielded from excessive price increases.

The focus remains on ensuring that essential goods remain accessible to all segments of the population, and that the economic impact of external crises is mitigated through proactive and targeted support measures. The Selangor government is dedicated to fostering a resilient and inclusive economy that benefits all its citizens, especially during times of global economic uncertainty.

The ongoing review of rent reductions and the provision of financial assistance are key components of this strategy, demonstrating a commitment to supporting local businesses and safeguarding the livelihoods of the people of Selangor





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Selangor Rent Reduction Local Authorities Small Businesses Inflation Economic Support Hijrah Selangor Platform Selangor Food Security Cost Of Living

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