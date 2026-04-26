Selangor to Provide Detailed Flood Mitigation Update at State Assembly

The Selangor state government will present a comprehensive report on its flood mitigation projects, progress, and challenges during the upcoming state assembly sitting. The update comes in response to concerns raised by the Sultan of Selangor and highlights the state's ongoing commitment to addressing flood risks, including collaborations with international experts and improvements to river infrastructure.

Kuala Lumpur – The Selangor state government is preparing to deliver a thorough report on its ongoing flood mitigation efforts during the upcoming state assembly session on Monday, April 27th.

This commitment comes in direct response to concerns raised by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who has consistently emphasized the importance of addressing the state’s vulnerability to flooding. Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari affirmed that tackling the flood issue remains a top priority for the state administration, and that significant strides have been made over the past several years to enhance flood defenses.

These improvements are not simply reactive measures, but are being implemented with a forward-looking perspective, taking into account both current needs and the escalating challenges presented by climate change. The state government’s approach encompasses a wide range of technical and policy adjustments designed to create a more resilient infrastructure. The detailed explanation of these projects will be presented by Datuk Izham Hashim, the state executive council member responsible for infrastructure and agriculture, following the debate session on Monday.

Amirudin highlighted a collaborative initiative with the Netherlands, focusing on a pilot project along the Sungai Bernam in Sabak Bernam. This partnership aims to integrate advanced flood management strategies, leveraging Dutch expertise in technical and engineering fields, while simultaneously empowering local technical agencies, such as the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department. The goal is to effectively reduce and control flood risks through a combination of international best practices and local implementation.

However, Amirudin acknowledged that the completion of certain flood mitigation projects has been delayed due to necessary structural modifications and the requirement for revised planning. He specifically pointed to projects involving collaboration with the Federal government, such as the Sungai Langat project, which is currently navigating regulatory processes and awaiting necessary approvals, as factors impacting the implementation timeline. Despite these hurdles, the state government has maintained a consistent commitment to flood mitigation, ensuring continuity of efforts from the previous year.

Amirudin pointed to tangible improvements in several previously flood-prone areas as evidence of the state’s progress. He cited Bukit Lanchong in Subang Jaya as a prime example, noting that the area has experienced significantly fewer instances of flooding since the completion of its mitigation project upgrade in 2021. In fact, the area has remained largely unaffected by major flooding events in the past year, a direct result of the implemented improvements.

Furthermore, the state government’s efforts to deepen and clean the Sungai Klang riverbed have successfully increased the river’s capacity by up to 20%, substantially reducing the risk of overflow during heavy rainfall. Amirudin emphasized the state government’s awareness of the high level of public interest in this issue and pledged a prudent and systematic response to ensure transparency and public understanding of all measures being taken.

Beyond flood mitigation, Amirudin also presided over a ceremony at the Al-Hidayah Mosque on Sunday, April 26th, where contributions from the 2026 Muassasah Haj Incentive were presented to prospective pilgrims from the Gombak parliamentary constituency, covering Sungai Tua, Gombak Setia, and Hulu Kelang. He personally distributed RM1,500 in incentives to 236 individuals, in collaboration with Yayasan Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated, as part of a broader program aiming to assist approximately 6,000 pilgrims with a total allocation of RM9 million.

This demonstrates the state government’s commitment to supporting its citizens in various aspects of their lives, including religious observances





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Selangor Flood Mitigation State Assembly Amirudin Shari Sungai Bernam Sungai Langat Infrastructure Climate Change Haj Incentive

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