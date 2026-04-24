Selangor to Build Dedicated Pipeline for Industrial Water Use to Reduce Waste

Selangor is planning a second pipeline to deliver non-potable water for industrial and commercial use, addressing the current wasteful practice of using treated drinking water for non-essential purposes. The state is also tackling water theft and investing in infrastructure upgrades to ensure a stable water supply.

Selangor is poised to address a significant inefficiency in its water management system with the planned construction of a dedicated pipeline for non-potable water. Currently, the state, and indeed the nation, operates on a single-pipe infrastructure where highly treated drinking water is utilized not only for consumption but also for industrial processes and even non-essential uses like toilet flushing.

This practice, as highlighted by Datuk Izham Hashim, Chairman of the State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee, represents a considerable waste of a valuable resource. The proposed solution, spearheaded by the National Water Services Commission, involves segregating water distribution, channeling treated water specifically for potable needs and a separate pipeline for non-potable applications catering to industries and commercial establishments.

This dual-system approach aims to conserve treated water, ensuring it is reserved for drinking and other essential uses, while providing a cost-effective and appropriate water source for industrial activities. The current system’s reliance on a single source from water treatment plants means that resources are unnecessarily expended on treating water to a potable standard only for it to be used in applications where such high quality is not required.

The issue of water wastage isn’t the only challenge facing Selangor’s water infrastructure. Alongside the inefficiency of the single-pipe system, the state is actively combating water theft, a problem that directly impacts the reliability and integrity of the water supply network. Recent data reveals that 252 cases of water theft have been detected over the past two years, with 43 cases identified up to March of the current year.

These thefts are distributed between domestic (12 cases) and commercial (31 cases) accounts. The consequences of such illegal activity extend beyond mere financial losses; they contribute to increased non-revenue water, instability in water pressure, and potential damage to the existing pipeline infrastructure. Air Selangor, the state’s water operator, is actively addressing these issues through continuous monitoring and enforcement actions under the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655).

Citizens are encouraged to report any suspected pipe leakages or instances of water theft through the official complaints channel at 15300 or via the Air Selangor mobile application, fostering a collaborative approach to safeguarding the water supply. The commitment to proactive monitoring and swift action demonstrates a dedication to preserving the integrity of the water network and ensuring equitable access for all users.

Looking beyond immediate concerns, Air Selangor is implementing long-term strategies to bolster the stability and resilience of the water supply system. These plans include a comprehensive program of replacing aging pipes, upgrading pump houses, reservoirs, and water treatment plants. This modernization effort is crucial for minimizing disruptions, improving water quality, and enhancing the overall efficiency of the network.

Furthermore, the company is actively working on improving grid interconnectivity between different water supply distribution systems. This interconnectedness will allow for greater flexibility in responding to fluctuations in demand and ensuring a more reliable supply, even during periods of peak consumption or unforeseen emergencies.

However, external factors also pose challenges. Datuk Izham Hashim also cautioned that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is anticipated to drive up electricity bills, which will inevitably impact the operational costs of Air Selangor’s water treatment plants. This highlights the vulnerability of the water sector to global events and the need for sustainable energy solutions to mitigate future cost increases.

The combination of infrastructure upgrades, proactive theft prevention, and adaptation to external economic pressures demonstrates a holistic approach to securing Selangor’s water future





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Selangor Water Management Pipeline Water Waste Water Theft Air Selangor Infrastructure National Water Services Commission

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