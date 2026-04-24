Selangor Raids Net 45 Undocumented Foreign Nationals

Immigration Department operation in Selangor leads to the detention of 45 undocumented migrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Nepal, and Indonesia. The operation targeted employers potentially violating foreign worker hiring policies.

Kuala Lumpur – A large-scale enforcement operation conducted in Selangor resulted in the detention of 45 individuals identified as undocumented foreign nationals. The operation, spearheaded by the Immigration Department, underscores a heightened commitment to enforcing regulations surrounding the employment of foreign workers and addressing non-compliance among employers.

This initiative follows a period of increased public concern regarding irregular migration and potential exploitation within the workforce. The department’s director-general, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, confirmed that the operation was a direct response to complaints received from the public and was supported by two weeks of meticulous intelligence gathering. This proactive approach demonstrates the department’s dedication to addressing issues at their source and preventing further violations of immigration laws.

The operation wasn’t limited to a single location, but rather encompassed a strategic deployment across multiple areas within Selangor, including Semenyih, Jenjarom, Seri Kembangan, Cheras, and Serdang. Specifically, three premises were raided in Semenyih, one in Jenjarom, two in Seri Kembangan, and one each in Cheras and Serdang, showcasing the breadth of the enforcement effort. A substantial team of 52 immigration officers, representing various ranks within the department, were mobilized to execute the operation effectively and efficiently.

The scope of the operation extended beyond simply identifying and detaining undocumented migrants. A total of 88 individuals were inspected during the raids, comprising both foreign nationals and Malaysian citizens. This comprehensive approach allowed officers to assess the employment practices at each location and identify potential instances of employer negligence or complicity. Of those inspected, 66 were foreign nationals and 22 were Malaysians.

The subsequent investigation led to the detention of 45 foreign nationals, ranging in age from 29 to 50, originating from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, Nepal, and Indonesia. These individuals are currently suspected of committing offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963. The department is proceeding with a thorough investigation to determine the specific charges and appropriate course of action for each detainee.

All 45 individuals are currently being held at the Semenyih Immigration Depot, where they will remain pending the completion of the investigation. This detention facility provides a secure environment for processing and managing individuals who have violated immigration laws. The Immigration Department has emphasized that its enforcement efforts are not solely focused on the individuals who overstay their visas or enter the country illegally, but also on those who facilitate such violations.

Datuk Zakaria Shaaban reiterated the department’s firm stance against employers who knowingly hire undocumented migrants, highlighting that such actions are illegal and contribute to a range of social and economic problems. He stated that the department will not hesitate to take decisive action against any party found to be harbouring or employing foreign nationals illegally, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy.

This commitment to holding employers accountable is a crucial component of the department’s strategy to curb illegal immigration and protect the rights of both local workers and foreign workers who are employed legally. The department’s message is clear: employers have a legal and ethical responsibility to ensure that all their employees have the necessary permits and documentation to work in Malaysia.

Failure to comply with these regulations will result in severe penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and potential blacklisting from future employment opportunities. The ongoing enforcement operations are part of a broader initiative to strengthen border security and promote responsible migration practices. The Immigration Department continues to urge the public to report any suspected violations of immigration laws, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining a safe and orderly society.

The department is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to address the challenges of illegal immigration and ensure that Malaysia remains a welcoming and prosperous nation





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Selangor Undocumented Migrants Foreign Workers Enforcement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MACC Raids 14 Locations, Freezes RM160 Million in Accounts in Op CelioThe Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched a major operation, Op Celio, targeting a syndicate involved in false import declarations, resulting in RM1.5 billion in lost customs revenue. Raids have been conducted at 14 locations, and 133 accounts have been frozen, with a company owner already arrested.

Read more »

Immigration raids see 62 undocumented migrants nabbed in Shah Alam, PuchongLONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - ⁠European mobile and broadband operator Vodafone said it ⁠would offer its small business customers advanced ‌cybersecurity and agentic AI through its $1 billion strategic tie-up with Google Cloud agreed in October 2024.

Read more »

S'wak cops nab four, seize drugs worth RM17mil in raids on homestay-based racketsApril 22 (Reuters) - ServiceNow ⁠reported on Wednesday that delays in closing several large government deals in the ⁠Middle East hurt first-quarter subscription revenue growth, sending its shares down 12% in ‌extended trading.

Read more »

Selangor Bakal Teroka Semua Aspek Untuk Tangani Banjir – Menteri Besar SelangorDifahamkan, penyelesaian akan diumumkan pertengahan tahun ini.

Read more »

Selangor Bakal Teroka Semua Aspek Untuk Tangani Banjir – Menteri Besar SelangorDifahamkan, penyelesaian akan diumumkan pertengahan tahun ini.

Read more »

Selangor Bakal Teroka Semua Aspek Untuk Tangani Banjir – Menteri Besar SelangorDifahamkan, penyelesaian akan diumumkan pertengahan tahun ini.

Read more »