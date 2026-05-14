Selangor property manager wins RM14.8 million in Toto 4D Jackpot 1 draw after betting on old cars numbers for over 10 years

A Selangor property manager won RM14.8 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 draw on May 6 after betting on the same pair of numbers linked to his old cars for over 10 years. The man said he used to wonder whether jackpot success stories were genuine until he experienced the win himself.

A Selangor property manager won RM14.8 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 draw on May 6 after betting on the same pair of numbers linked to his old cars for over 10 years.

The 52-year-old winner placed a System 3 bet with a RM6 stake using the numbers 9186 and 4828, which eventually appeared in the same draw. According to STM Lottery, he won RM14,818,901.35 together with a system play bonus of RM336. The man said he used to wonder whether jackpot success stories were genuine until he experienced the win himself. The remaining RM1,975,853.50 from the RM16.8 million jackpot pool was won by a Kuala Lumpur player through the i-System method





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Toto 4D Jackpot 1 Selangor Property Manager RM14.8 Million Old Cars Numbers System 3 Bet STM Lottery I-System Method Kuala Lumpur Player

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