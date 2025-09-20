Selangor Prioritizes Sustainable Development and Tourism Boost with Bagan Lalang Beach Festival

The Selangor state government is committed to fostering sustainable development and boosting tourism, as evidenced by the successful Bagan Lalang Beach Festival @ Sepang 2025. The festival, organized in conjunction with the Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign, highlights the state's focus on environmental preservation, cultural heritage, and economic prosperity through tourism.

SEPANG: The Selangor state government is committed to ensuring that the state's development goes hand in hand with the preservation of the environment, culture, and heritage. Minister-President Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the organization of the Bagan Lalang Beach Festival @ Sepang 2025 is proof of the close cooperation between the state government, local authorities, government agencies, the private sector, and the multi-ethnic community.

He emphasized that the festival strengthens unity while also providing economic benefits to small traders and homestay operators. He said this during the inauguration of the festival, which was organized by the Sepang Municipal Council in conjunction with the Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaign. Amirudin mentioned that the two-day festival was lively with various sports activities, beach events, and art performances, making the Sepang district a unique tourist destination in Selangor. He stated that Selangor had received more than 4.1 million tourists as of June 2025, with 624,794 of them visiting the Sepang district, proving the great potential of the area in attracting both local and international tourists. The state government provides various incentives to empower tourism sector entrepreneurs with the aim of increasing competitiveness, product quality, and services. Amirudin stressed that the 291-kilometer-long coastal waters in the state are a valuable asset in terms of the marine ecosystem and the economy, which must be protected from pollution. He stated that the beauty of the beaches we enjoy today must be maintained for future generations, while also calling for shared responsibility in environmental conservation. He also appreciated the efforts of the Sepang Municipal Council in consistently ensuring that Bagan Lalang Beach is always clean and comfortable to visit. The success of the Bagan Lalang Beach Festival underscores the broader strategy of the Selangor government to boost tourism while upholding environmental sustainability. The government's commitment extends beyond mere economic gains; it encompasses the holistic well-being of the community and the preservation of the state's natural and cultural assets. This approach ensures that growth is inclusive and benefits all stakeholders, from local residents to international visitors. Furthermore, the state government is actively promoting sustainable tourism practices, encouraging eco-friendly initiatives, and supporting conservation efforts. The focus is on creating a balanced environment where tourism thrives without compromising the environment. This includes promoting responsible waste management, protecting marine ecosystems, and raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation. Selangor's tourism strategy aims to position the state as a leading destination that offers a diverse range of attractions, from cultural heritage sites to natural wonders. The initiatives are not just about attracting visitors, but also about creating an environment that enhances the quality of life for the people of Selangor, promotes economic opportunities, and protects its valuable resources for generations to come. The government is actively exploring partnerships with private sector stakeholders to develop innovative tourism products and services. It also focuses on capacity building, providing training and support to local entrepreneurs to develop skills and knowledge. The Selangor government recognizes that collaboration is essential to achieve its goals and will continue working closely with relevant agencies, communities, and stakeholders to implement its strategic objectives





