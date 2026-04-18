Selangor Police Investigate Defamatory Video Targeting Religious Council

Selangor police have initiated a comprehensive investigation into a social media video accused of defaming the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS). The video reportedly contains allegations of corruption and misuse of royal immunity. Police are appealing to the public to refrain from speculation to ensure a fair investigation.

Selangor police have launched a thorough investigation into a social media video that has drawn accusations of defamation against the Selangor Islamic Religious Council ( Mais ). The probe was initiated after a formal police report was filed on April 16.

According to the complainant, the circulated video contains serious allegations of corrupt practices and the purported misuse of royal immunity. These claims are understood to have been deliberately crafted to damage the reputation of both Mais and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), entities crucial to the administration of Islamic affairs in the state.

The investigations are being carried out under Section 500 and 504 of the Penal Code, which deal with defamation and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, respectively. Furthermore, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, pertaining to the improper use of network facilities, is also being invoked. This legal framework allows authorities to address the dissemination of content deemed harmful and disruptive.

In light of the ongoing investigation, Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Shazeli Kahar has issued a public appeal for cooperation and restraint. He urged the public to allow the police to conduct their inquiry without prejudice or interference. Speculation and the publishing of comments that could potentially disturb public harmony and unity were specifically discouraged. The statement emphasized the importance of maintaining a stable social environment while the investigation unfolds.

The focus of the police is to ascertain the veracity of the claims made in the video and to identify the individuals responsible for its creation and dissemination, should it be found to contain defamatory material. The legal ramifications for those found guilty of defamation are significant and aim to uphold the integrity of public institutions.

This incident highlights the increasing challenges faced by authorities in managing online content and its potential impact on public perception and societal stability. The investigation will likely involve examining digital evidence, interviewing relevant parties, and assessing the impact of the video's circulation.

The authorities are committed to ensuring a just and transparent process to address these serious allegations. The comprehensive nature of the investigation underscores the gravity with which such accusations are treated, particularly when they involve religious and governmental bodies.

The ultimate goal is to restore trust and order by addressing any wrongdoing thoroughly and impartially, while also protecting the fundamental right to freedom of expression within the bounds of the law. The involvement of multiple legal sections indicates a multi-faceted approach to tackling the complexities of online defamation and its consequences.

The public’s understanding and adherence to the police’s request will be instrumental in facilitating a smooth and effective resolution to this matter.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selangor Islamic Religious Council Mais Selangor Islamic Religious Department JAIS Defamation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Agriculture Ministry welcomes Selangor’s RM131m plan to boost food sector resiliencePUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has welcomed the Selangor government’s initiative to introduce the Selangor Resilience Enhancement...

Read more »

Sunway Construction Secures RM1.75 Billion Data Centre Project in SelangorSunway Construction Group Bhd (SunCon) has been awarded a significant RM1.75 billion contract for the construction, completion, testing, and commissioning of a hyperscale data centre in Bandar Serendah, Selangor. The project, secured through a construction agreement with an international hyperscaler, is slated to commence in the third quarter of 2026 and conclude in the third quarter of 2028. While not expected to materially impact immediate earnings, the project is projected to contribute positively to SunCon's financial performance from 2026 onwards.

Read more »

Aksi Selangor, Kuching City ibarat pra final Piala MalaysiaAksi separuh akhir kedua Piala Malaysia antara Kuching City berdepan Selangor FC di Stadium Negeri, malam ini aksi pra final Piala Malaysia.

Read more »

Improved care centre guidelines for SelangorLOS ANGELES, April ⁠16 (Reuters) - Netflix Chairman Reed Hastings is leaving the streaming service he co-founded 29 ⁠years ago as the company regains its footing after it lost its $72 ‌billion deal for Warner Bros Discovery.

Read more »

Selangor ‘tempang’ jumpa Kuching City, misi lunas dendamSelangor FC boleh dikatakan tempang berikutan terpaksa turun tanpa dua figura penting pasukan iaitu Kim Pan Gon dan Chrigor Moraes.

Read more »

Landscaper Electrocuted During Tree Clearing Operation at Selangor Construction SiteA tragic incident at a Selangor construction site resulted in the electrocution of a 34-year-old landscaper. The Selangor Occupational Safety and Health Department is investigating the incident, which occurred when the victim was using a chainsaw to clear branches from a fallen tree. The department is examining the possibility of a lack of risk assessment by the contractor and the presence of exposed electrical wires at the site. Investigations are ongoing, and legal action could be taken against the employer if safety regulations were breached.

Read more »