Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari warns against selective loyalty to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah

Amirudin Shari, the menteri besar of Selangor, today warned all parties against practising selective loyalty to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, stating that certain quarters would use the pretence of defending the royal institution, race, or religion when they were actually looking to bolster their political position. Amirudin added that these same quarters change their tune when the situation is unfavourable to their interests.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari today warned all parties against practising selective loyalty to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah , stating that certain quarters would use the pretence of defending the royal institution, race, or religion when they were actually looking to bolster their political position.

Amirudin added that these same quarters change their tune when the situation is unfavourable to their interests. He called on all parties, including the opposition, to stop the practice of selective loyalty and abandon their principles when it doesn't serve their interests. Amirudin is believed to be referring to Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor, who was charged in 2023 with insulting Sultan Sharafuddin and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Earlier this week, Sultan Sharafuddin called for DAP assemblyman Wong Siew Ki and former DAP leader Ronnie Liu to better understand the Rukun Negara and respect the royal institution, following their response to the ruler's call for a complete end to pig farming in the state. DAP's former Damansara MP Tony Pua then said the powers of the monarch were strictly limited to defined aspects such as Malay customs, Islam, and constitutional roles, prompting brickbats from Umno and PAS leaders as well as a police investigation.

On Sultan Sharafuddin's recent call for the Malays and Muslims to unite, Amirudin said the statement was timely given the tendencies from certain quarters to stoke racial and religious tensions while using the royal institution as a political tool. The Selangor government will continue holding fast to unity, moderation, and respect for the constitutional monarchy and the rule of law, as outlined by our founding fathers





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Amirudin Shari Selangor Menteri Besar Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Selective Loyalty Perikatan Nasional Election Director Sanusi No DAP Assemblyman Wong Siew Ki DAP Leader Ronnie Liu Rukun Negara Royal Institution Constitutional Monarchy Rule Of Law Tunku Abdul Rahman's Declaration Of Independen Federal Constitution

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