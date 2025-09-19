Selangor Launches Pilot Programs to Combat Bullying and Enhance Student Mental Health

The Selangor state government is implementing two pilot programs in secondary schools to address bullying and improve student mental health, focusing on peer support groups and teacher training.

The Selangor state government has launched two pilot initiatives aimed at combating bullying and bolstering student mental health within its secondary schools. This move reflects a strong commitment to prioritizing the safety, well-being, and emotional health of students, particularly in light of a concerning rise in bullying incidents.

Selangor public health and environment committee chairman, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, emphasized this commitment in a recent media statement, highlighting the importance of preventive measures, emotional education, and raising psychosocial awareness to address these crucial issues. The state recognizes the complex nature of bullying and its detrimental impact on students' mental and emotional well-being, and is therefore taking proactive steps to mitigate the problem and create a more supportive school environment. These initiatives are seen as a vital component of the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for all students. These new programs are designed with the input of educational psychology experts to be implemented in selected secondary schools. Particular attention is paid to boarding schools and those with higher reported incidents of bullying, indicating a targeted approach to address areas of greatest need. The success of these initial pilot programs will be vital to the development of future, wider scale rollouts across the state and potentially, nationwide, to share the best practices learned during implementation.\The first key initiative involves establishing peer support groups specifically for students who have experienced bullying. These groups, carefully facilitated by school counselors, will offer a safe and confidential space where victims can share their experiences without fear of judgment. The goal is to foster empathy among peers, allowing students to support each other, build self-confidence, and reduce feelings of isolation, a common consequence of bullying. By creating this support network, the program seeks to prevent bullying from recurring, create a culture of kindness and support, and help students develop resilience. The Selangor Education Department (JPN Selangor) is working in collaboration with educational psychology experts involved in Sehat’s module development to ensure the program’s effectiveness and alignment with best practices in adolescent mental health. This collaborative effort underscores the state's recognition that addressing bullying requires a multifaceted approach that empowers students and provides them with the resources they need to overcome adversity. This will also create an environment where they can learn, grow, and thrive, free from the negative impact of bullying, focusing on their well-being.\The second initiative focuses on empowering teachers to effectively handle bullying situations. Recognizing the vital role teachers play in identifying and addressing bullying, the state government is considering developing a comprehensive training module tailored for teachers, counselors, and discipline teachers. This module will aim to enhance their understanding of the underlying causes of bullying, equip them with effective intervention strategies, and address the reasons why victims often hesitate to report incidents, such as a perceived seniority culture or the fear of inaction. This training will empower educators to identify warning signs of bullying, respond promptly and appropriately to incidents, and create a more supportive and responsive school environment. If successful, the results will be shared with the Education Ministry for potential national rollout. This focus highlights the state government's commitment to providing educators with the tools and knowledge they need to create a safe and supportive learning environment. This second initiative will further strengthen the support network for students and ensure that teachers have the resources they need to address bullying incidents effectively and provide the necessary support to students. The Selangor government will continue strengthening its collaboration with various stakeholders to combat bullying and strengthen the mental health support for its residents. The Sehat program, introduced in 2021, continues to provide mental health support through a counsellor hub, a helpline, and psychiatry and psychology treatment subsidies, reflecting a holistic approach to student well-being





