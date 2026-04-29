Selangor Launches Ambitious Green Economy Plan to Attract RM63 Billion in Investments by 2035

The Selangor state government has outlined a strategic vision to transition toward a green economy, with plans to attract over RM63 billion in investments by 2035. Key initiatives include renewable energy projects, electrification efforts, and smart city strategies to enhance sustainability and reduce fossil fuel dependence.

The Selangor state government has unveiled a comprehensive plan to transition toward a green economy , positioning sustainability as a cornerstone of its economic growth strategy.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that the Selangor Agenda for Green Economy 2025-2035 aims to attract over RM63 billion in investments by 2035, emphasizing renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure. Key initiatives include the development of a large-scale solar farm in Bestari Jaya, two waste-to-energy facilities in Jeram, and a hydropower plant in Batang Kali. These projects are designed to diversify Selangor’s energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Additionally, the state is modernizing its energy infrastructure by accelerating electrification efforts, promoting electric vehicle adoption, and expanding recharging infrastructure. Green financing mechanisms are also being enhanced to support these initiatives. In response to inquiries about international best practices, Amirudin highlighted the adoption of the Smart City Strategy Index, which prioritizes data-driven governance and technology-enhanced service delivery. The state is also implementing transit-oriented development to improve public transport networks and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Local councils are actively collaborating with foreign counterparts on low-carbon technologies and waste management solutions, further strengthening Selangor’s commitment to sustainable urban development





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