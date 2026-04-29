Selangor Invests RM800 Million to Replace Aging Water Pipes and Reduce Water Loss

Selangor state government allocates RM800 million for pipe replacement to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) by 1% annually, alongside initiatives promoting a green economy and improving infrastructure.

Selangor state is undertaking a substantial investment of RM800 million in 2025 to address the critical issue of aging water infrastructure. This financial commitment will facilitate the replacement of 285 kilometers of deteriorating pipes throughout the state, a key component of a broader strategy to significantly reduce non-revenue water ( NRW ).

Non-revenue water, representing water lost through leaks, theft, or inaccurate metering, currently stands at approximately 27% in Selangor, a figure the state government is determined to lower. The ambitious target is a 1% annual reduction in NRW, a goal that, while seemingly modest in percentage terms, translates to a substantial saving of 6,500 million litres of water each year.

Achieving this reduction is estimated to require an annual investment of around RM100 million, highlighting the financial scale of the challenge and the state’s dedication to water resource management. The implementation of these pipe replacement projects is not without its difficulties. Datuk Izham Hashim, chairman of the State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee, emphasized the high costs associated with the work, alongside significant technical hurdles.

These challenges are compounded by regulatory processes that require approvals from local authorities, particularly when projects necessitate road closures in densely populated residential areas. The logistical complexities of coordinating such work while minimizing disruption to daily life are considerable. Despite these obstacles, the state government remains committed to replacing 300 kilometers of pipes this year, building on the 285 kilometers already addressed in the previous year with a similar RM800 million investment.

This proactive approach demonstrates a long-term vision for ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for Selangor’s residents and industries. The focus isn't solely on replacement; it's about modernizing the entire system to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Beyond the immediate focus on water infrastructure, Selangor is also actively promoting a green economy through the launch of the Selangor Agenda for Green Economy 2025-2035 (Sage) website.

This online portal serves as a central hub for information regarding renewable energy projects and opportunities within the burgeoning green economy sector. The initiative underscores the state’s commitment to sustainable development and its ambition to attract significant investment in environmentally friendly technologies and practices. Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has projected that the green economy sector will attract a remarkable RM63 billion in investment by 2035, positioning Selangor as a leader in green economic growth.

Furthermore, concurrent infrastructure improvements are underway to alleviate traffic congestion in areas like Cybersouth, with access roads being constructed to improve connectivity and ease commuter flow. This holistic approach, encompassing water management, green economic development, and transportation infrastructure, reflects Selangor’s comprehensive strategy for a sustainable and prosperous future. The state recognizes the interconnectedness of these areas and is actively working to create a synergistic environment for growth and innovation.

The long-term benefits of these investments are expected to extend far beyond immediate improvements, fostering a more resilient and environmentally responsible Selangor





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