Selangor Hits Major Milestone in Ambitious 11 Million Tree Planting Campaign

The Selangor state government has surpassed the eight million mark in its ongoing 11 million tree planting initiative, aiming to boost environmental sustainability through public-private partnerships.

The Selangor state government is making significant strides in its ambitious environmental initiative, having successfully planted over eight million trees as part of a state-wide greening campaign that aims to reach a total of 11 million. During a recent session at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam, state executive councillor for Public Health and Environment, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of the program.

Since its official launch in May 2022, the campaign has seen the systematic planting of 8,050,011 trees, marking a major milestone in the state’s effort to combat climate change and enhance biodiversity. Jamaliah emphasized that this success is the direct result of a multi-stakeholder strategy that coordinates the efforts of local authorities, district offices, and private sector partners. Beyond simple reforestation, the campaign employs a nuanced approach that encompasses diverse landscapes ranging from dense forest reserves to urban parklands, riverbanks, and coastal zones. The strategy has fostered widespread public engagement, drawing in participation from educational institutions, non-governmental organizations, and corporations eager to contribute through corporate social responsibility projects. To ensure the integrity and longevity of the initiative, the Selangor Forestry Department has partnered with the Selangor Climate Change Adaptation Centre to establish a robust digital database. This system meticulously logs every planting event, ensuring that data from universities, schools, and civic groups is accurately accounted for. This scientific approach also guides the selection of flora; forest regions are being revitalized with native timber species such as meranti tembaga and merbau, while local councils prioritize ornamental trees like tecoma to improve the aesthetic and cooling properties of urban centers. Looking toward the future, the state government is preparing for the next phase of this ecological transformation by setting a rigorous target for 2026. Jamaliah announced that every local authority and government agency has been tasked with planting approximately 100,000 trees annually to ensure the state meets its 11 million-tree objective. This aggressive trajectory is in strict adherence to the vision of the Sultan of Selangor, who has championed the expansion of the state's green lungs. To guarantee that these young saplings survive to maturity, the state has clearly demarcated responsibilities: the Forestry Department oversees high-risk and protected forest reserves, while municipal councils utilize the National Landscape Guidelines 2.0 to maintain urban green corridors. This collaborative governance ensures that the campaign remains not just an exercise in planting, but a long-term commitment to sustainable environmental management and climate resilience for the people of Selangor





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Selangor Hits Major Milestone in Ambitious 11 Million Tree Greening CampaignThe Selangor government has successfully planted over eight million trees since 2022, staying on track to reach its 11 million target through collaborative state-wide environmental efforts.

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