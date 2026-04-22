Selangor Hits Major Milestone in Ambitious 11 Million Tree Greening Campaign

The Selangor government has successfully planted over eight million trees since 2022, staying on track to reach its 11 million target through collaborative state-wide environmental efforts.

The Selangor state government has officially announced significant progress in its ambitious environmental initiative, reporting that it has successfully planted over eight million trees as part of a state-wide greening campaign. During a session at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly in Shah Alam, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, the state executive councillor for Public Health and Environment, confirmed that the project is well on its way to meeting the target of 11 million trees.

This massive reforestation and beautification effort, which was officially inaugurated in May 2022, has reached a documented total of 8,050,011 trees planted across various sectors of the state, marking a major milestone for regional ecological sustainability. During her address to the assembly, Jamaliah explained that the campaign success is rooted in a collaborative multi-stakeholder strategy. By integrating the efforts of local authorities, district offices, and private sector partners, the government has created a robust framework for environmental growth. She emphasized that the program relies heavily on the active participation of schools, non-governmental organizations, and corporations that utilize their corporate social responsibility budgets to transform open spaces into lush, green environments. The initiative is comprehensive in its scope, extending beyond traditional reforestation to include vital ecological zones such as riverbanks, coastal regions, and densely populated urban centers, ensuring a holistic approach to environmental health. To ensure the long-term viability and accurate tracking of these efforts, the Selangor Forestry Department has partnered with the Selangor Climate Change Adaptation Centre. This collaboration allows for the systematic consolidation of planting data provided by universities, schools, and municipal bodies. The planting strategy incorporates a diverse array of flora; native forest species such as ramin, meranti tembaga, merbau, and kelat paya are being reintroduced into protected areas, while urban landscapes are being enhanced with aesthetic species like bunga tanjung, tecoma, and bungor. Looking ahead, the government has set a firm target for 2026, requesting that every local authority plant at least 100,000 trees annually. This commitment serves to uphold the decree of the Sultan of Selangor, who has mandated the 11 million tree target. Monitoring protocols have also been established to ensure that the Forestry Department oversees permanent forest reserves while local councils maintain urban greenery in accordance with the National Landscape Guidelines 2.0, ensuring that the legacy of this campaign is preserved for future generations





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