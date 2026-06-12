Selangor Health Department Addresses Overcrowding at Kajang Clinic

The Selangor Health Department acknowledges severe overcrowding at the Kajang Health Clinic, driven by population growth and post-holiday patient surges. The clinic, designed for 300-500 daily patients, now sees 1,000-1,200. Measures include appointment systems, medication lockers, and promoting nearby Semenyih clinic.

The Selangor Health Department has addressed the issue of congestion at the Kajang Health Clinic, pointing to population growth in the district and an influx of patients after holidays as the main reasons.

A statement from the department emphasized that they take the situation seriously and recognize the challenges it poses for patients. The Kajang Health Clinic is classified as a Type 3 facility, originally designed to handle between 300 and 500 patients each day.

However, current data shows the clinic now receives between 1,000 and 1,200 patients daily, which is more than double its intended capacity. This surge is largely attributed to the rapid population increase in the area, which is now home to over 457,000 residents and continues to grow. Congestion worsens after extended holidays because of a higher number of patients, including many walk-in cases, and limited waiting space that is shared by outpatients and pharmacy customers.

To manage the situation, the clinic has improved patient flow management and introduced staggered admissions based on appointment times. The public is also encouraged to use the MySejahtera application to book appointment slots in advance. As part of ongoing improvements, the department is refining plans to introduce medication lockers for stable chronic disease patients, allowing them to collect prescriptions more quickly without waiting at pharmacy counters. Longer-term solutions under consideration include upgrading the pharmacy area and expanding the waiting space.

The department advised residents to consider visiting the Semenyih Health Clinic, which started operating on March 2 and is located just 3.8 kilometers from the Kajang clinic, as an alternative. The Selangor Health Department reaffirmed its commitment to continuously monitor and enhance healthcare service delivery to provide safe, quality, and comfortable care for the community





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Selangor Kajang Health Clinic Overcrowding Patient Capacity Mysejahtera Semenyih Health Clinic Healthcare Infrastructure

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