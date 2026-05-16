Selangor government submits gas pipeline explosion incident report to Federal Government

The Selangor government has submitted the investigation report on the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, obtained from the Independent Committee to the Federal Government last month. The report can be seen as a study for the future so that such incidents can be avoided from recurring and follow-up steps can be taken.

JOHOR BARU: The Selangor government has submitted the investigation report on the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights , Subang Jaya , obtained from the Independent Committee to the Federal Government last month.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the move was made after the committee presented the results of the report to the state government. In the past month, I have submitted it to the Federal Government, (now) just waiting for feedback. If there is feedback, I will submit it (to the public)," he said at a press conference after officiating the Siswa Kita Selangor South Zone Roadshow at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), here on Saturday (May 16)





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Selangor Government Gas Pipeline Explosion Incident Independent Committee Putra Heights Subang Jaya Discuss Officiating Introducing Report Submitting Waiting Committee Professional Reviewing Assessed Affected Houses House Neighbours Damage Stunts Wheelie Spe

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