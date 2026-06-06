Selangor government refutes claims, reaffirms support for non Muslim worship sites amid guideline review

State officials clarify that proposed planning changes aim at traffic safety, not religious restriction, and confirm ongoing approval of land for non Islamic places of worship.

The Selangor state government has moved to correct a series of misunderstandings that have been circulating about a proposed review of its manual on planning guidelines and standards for non Islamic places of worship.

State executive councillor V Pappraidu explained that the authorities remain willing to examine and fine tune the current standards that govern land parcels ranging from ten thousand seven hundred eighty square feet to twenty one thousand five hundred square feet and building heights up to seventy two feet. He highlighted that Selangor has a long record of supporting non Muslim religious communities, noting that since 2008 the state has approved and issued four hundred and eighty one plots of land for the construction of non Islamic worship sites.

Under the present administration alone fifty seven new plots have been granted and another forty applications are currently being processed, a number that is expected to push the total approved sites beyond five hundred by the end of the year. In addressing a specific rumor that new rules would bar non Islamic places of worship from having direct access to major thoroughfares, Pappraidu clarified that the requirement for a service road is purely a traffic management and public safety measure.

He pointed out that worship venues situated alongside busy roads often attract large gatherings during festivals and special occasions, which can create congestion and pose safety risks. By providing a dedicated service road, vehicles can be accommodated and parked without disrupting the flow of traffic on the main artery. The official stance, he emphasized, is not to restrict religious freedom but to ensure that access arrangements are orderly and secure.

The councillor also dismissed claims that temporary shrines set up at construction sites would be forcibly removed. The draft guideline refers specifically to temporary structures that are erected to serve worshippers while a permanent temple or prayer hall is being built. Once the permanent building is completed, these provisional shrines are expected to be relocated to an appropriate site. The policy does not call for arbitrary demolition of religious structures.

Pappraidu, who co chairs the special committee on Buddhist Christian Hindu Sikh and Taoist affairs, reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding freedom of religion, protecting the interests of all faith groups and maintaining planning policies that promote safety, communal harmony and sustainable development. He urged the public to rely on official statements and verified sources rather than misinformation, and promised that constructive dialogue will continue to shape the refinement of the guidelines for the benefit of all Selangorians.

The decision to review and improve the planning manual was endorsed by the state executive council to keep regulations practical, inclusive and responsive to the diverse needs of the state's population





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Selangor Religious Freedom Planning Guidelines Non Islamic Worship Traffic Safety

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