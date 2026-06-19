Selangor Government Offers Rental Moratorium and Tax Rebate to Help Community

The Selangor state government has announced various initiatives to help the community during the current economic crisis, including a three-month rental moratorium and a 100% tax rebate for homeowners who install green technology.

The Selangor state government has also offered a three-month rental moratorium starting in October to 1,012 tenants under the Smart Selangor Rental Scheme. The Selangor state government announced a 30% reduction in rental rates to over 21,000 hawkers and traders who rent premises owned by local authorities (PBT) through the Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package phase two.

According to the Selangor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, the six-month incentive starting in July aims to help entrepreneurs continue their businesses without having to raise food prices for consumers. He said that 21,234 traders will benefit from the package involving a RM4.5 million allocation, with the reduction in rent being given automatically without the need to make a request.

In addition, the state government has also offered a three-month rental moratorium starting in October to 1,012 tenants under the Smart Selangor Rental Scheme. He said that the implementation of the moratorium coordinated by the Selangor Housing and Real Estate Board (LPHS) allows tenants to continue enjoying rental rates between RM450 and RM1,300 per month.

At the same time, 2,333 civil servants who have taken out a housing loan under the State Government's Housing Loan Scheme are also given the opportunity to enjoy a three-month moratorium on loan repayments starting in October to December 2026, subject to application. Amirudin also announced a 100% tax rebate for 2026 for homeowners who install green technology such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, recycling systems, food waste composting, and electric vehicle charging units.

To implement the initiative, each PBT will provide funding ranging from RM100,000 to RM1.5 million according to their respective categories. Earlier, Amirudin presented the Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package phase two, which comprises 15 initiatives worth RM209.26 million to face the global energy crisis following developments in the Middle East. According to him, the package not only involves cash assistance but also focuses on overall economic empowerment so that the benefits of state revenue can be enjoyed by all citizens.

The Selangor state government has also announced various initiatives to help the community during the current economic crisis





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Selangor Government Rental Moratorium Tax Rebate Green Technology Economic Crisis

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