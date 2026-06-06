The Selangor state government has clarified several misconceptions surrounding the proposed review and optimisation of the Selangor State Manual on Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities Planning relating to non-Islamic places of worship. State human resources and poverty eradication committee chairman V. Pappraidu has dismissed several inaccurate claims and explained the purpose of the proposed guidelines.

The Selangor state government has clarified several misconceptions surrounding the proposed review and optimisation of the Selangor State Manual on Guidelines and Standards for Community Facilities Planning relating to non-Islamic places of worship.

State human resources and poverty eradication committee chairman V. Pappraidu said one of the inaccurate claims is that non-Islamic places of worship will no longer be allowed direct access from major roads, following the introduction of new guidelines requiring a service road. He said the provision of service roads is intended to facilitate safer vehicle access and parking without disrupting traffic flow on major roads. The requirement for service roads is based solely on traffic management and public safety considerations.

Religious premises located along major roads often attract large crowds during festivals and special occasions, which may result in traffic congestion and safety risks. Papparaidu also dismissed allegations that shrines at construction sites would have to be demolished and explained that the proposed guideline specifically refers to temporary shrines erected for worship during the building period. Once the permanent temple or place of worship is completed, these temporary structures are expected to be relocated accordingly.

The policy does not involve the arbitrary demolition of religious shrines. Regarding the building height and land area limitations, he said the state government remains open to reviewing and optimising the existing standards of 0.10 to 0.20 hectares and building heights of 72 feet (21.9m).

Papparaidu, who is also the Special Committee on Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Taoist Affairs (Limas) co-chairman, said the state government remains committed to upholding freedom of religion and safeguarding the interests of all religious communities, as well as ensuring planning policies that promote safety, harmony, and sustainable development. We urge the public not to be misled by inaccurate information and to refer only to official statements and verified sources regarding this matter.

Constructive engagement and dialogue will continue to guide the state government's efforts in refining these guidelines for the benefit of all Selangorians. The decision to review and improve the guidelines was approved by the State Executive Council to ensure that planning regulations remain practical, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of Selangor's diverse communities.

In the same statement, he said that Selangor has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting non-Muslim religious communities, with 481 plots of land approved and issued since 2008 for non-Muslim places of worship. Under the current administration alone, 57 plots have been approved, while another 40 applications are currently being processed. By the end of the year, the total is expected to surpass 500 approved sites





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selangor Non-Islamic Places Of Worship Guidelines Review Optimisation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-Neymar skips Cleveland trip with Brazil as he continues recoveryMalaysia has secured the top position in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, reaffirming its leadership in the global halal economy, according to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2025/2026.

Read more »

Malaysia tops global Islamic economy for 12th yearPARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - ⁠Diana Shnaider's assessment of her defeat by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska on ⁠Thursday offered her doubles partner Mirra Andreeva a valuable insight into ‌what to expect in the French Open final in two days.

Read more »

PAS Revives Muafakat Nasional 2.0 to Unite Malay-Islamic Political ForcesPAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang announced efforts to relaunch Muafakat Nasional 2.0, emphasizing the need to unite Malay Muslims while including non-Muslim communities. The revival also aims to incorporate Islamic NGOs and leaders. Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man linked the move to the Johor state assembly dissolution, seeing it as an opportunity to reconsolidate Malay-Islamic political power.

Read more »

Brunei conference charts future of digital Islamic mediaArtificial intelligence company Anthropic suggested Thursday a global pause on building the most powerful AI systems as the latest models are beginning to show signs they could escape human control.

Read more »