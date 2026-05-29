Selangor FC has decided to retain South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon to lead the team despite having to operate on a reduced financial projection following the absence of a slot in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competitions.

Selangor FC retains South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon despite reduced financial projection . The team's chief executive office Johan Kamal Hamidon praised Pan Gon's performance in building a strong team foundation during his first five months in charge.

The club has decided to focus on domestic competitions and reassess the foreign player quota according to current needs. Meanwhile, the team is evaluating the situation involving two foreign players who have joined the Jordan national team camp for the 2026 Fifa World Cup Finals. The players' potential transfer or increase in commercial value will be assessed after a full evaluation within the next one to two months.

The decision to retain Pan Gon was made based on his ability to build a strong team foundation and establish a good foundation to bring the team to a higher level through various plans that are fully supported by the management. The club's financial projection will be reduced by 10 per cent from its overall budget of RM20 million, with a full focus on domestic competitions.

The management assured that the quality of the current squad will not be drastically affected as the focus now shifts entirely to domestic competitions, including reassessing the foreign player quota according to current needs despite the constraints. The management will work on contract signings based on ongoing planning processes towards the end of the season, and Pan Gon will have full control of player selection





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Selangor FC Kim Pan Gon South Korean Coach Reduced Financial Projection Domestic Competitions

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