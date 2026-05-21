Selangor FC: Kekalahan di tempat sendiri tidak menandakan akhir perjuangan, masih terbuka peluang untuk Piala AFC

Kim Pan Gon, pengendali Selangor FC (SFC), mengakui kekejangan disebabkan kegagalan untuk memanfaatkan kelebihan bermain di tempat sendiri. Walau bagaimanapun, pemain gergasi Malaysia itu optimis bahawa pasukannya masih berpeluang untuk mencipta kebangkitan di Thailand, selepas aksi timbal balik final dengan Buriram United pada Rabu.

Pemain Selangor FC, Alvin Fortes (tengah) dipukul pemain Buriram United , Sasalak Haiprakhon (kanan) dalam aksi final pertama di Stadium MBPJ, kelmarin. - UTUSAN/ISKANDAR ISHAKPETALING JAYA: Kekalahan di laman sendiri bukan alasan untuk Selangor FC(SFC) mengibarkan bendera putih lebih awal, sebaliknya peluang untuk menjulang trofi Kejuaraan Kelab ASEAN (ACC) masih terbuka.

Keyakinan itu dilaung pengendalinya, Kim Pan Gon menegaskan skuad Gergasi Merah masih memiliki peluang cerah untuk mencipta kebangkitan pada aksi timbal balik final di Thailand, Rabu ini. Tewas 0-1 kepada Buriram United di Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ), kelmarin nyata mengecewakan kem tuan rumah, namun Pan Gon menegaskan masih terlalu awal untuk menganggap perjuangan Selangor sudah berakhir..





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selangor FC Buriram United Piala AFC Kekalahan Di Tempat Sendiri Buriram Susalak Haiprakhon Suphanat Mueanta Stadium MBPJ Chang Arena Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya Liga Juara-Juara Asia Elit Acele Buriram United Fc Semifinal Final

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