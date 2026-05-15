Selangor FC advances to 2025/26 Asean Club Championship final after 2-0 win over Nam Dinh FC

Kuala Lumpur: Selangor FC advanced to the Asean Club Championship (ACC) 2025/26 final after defeating Nam Dinh FC 2-0 for a 4-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final second leg at Thien Truong Stadium on Wednesday night.

Kuala Lumpur: Selangor FC advanced to the Asean Club Championship (ACC) 2025/26 final after defeating Nam Dinh FC 2-0 for a 4-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final second leg at Thien Truong Stadium on Wednesday night.

Selangor, under head coach Kim Pan Gon, opened the scoring through Chrigor Moraes, who converted a penalty in the 38th minute after a VAR review confirmed Mitchell Dijks had fouled Mohammad Abualnadi. Nam Dinh thought they had equalised in the 51st minute through Lam Ti Phong, but the goal was disallowed after VAR showed Percy Tau was offside. Moraes then struck again in the 90th minute to seal Selangor’s victory and confirm the Malaysian side’s place in the final.

Selangor had also won the first-leg semi-final 2-1 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium in Kelana Jaya last week. Awaiting Selangor in the final are defending champions Buriram United, who edged Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 4-3 on aggregate despite losing 1-2 at home in the second-leg semi-final on Wednesday night.

At Chang Arena in Thailand, JDT took the lead through Bergson Da Silva’s penalty in stoppage time of the first half after VAR confirmed a collision involving Marcos Guilherme and Buriram goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. Marcos Guilherme later levelled the aggregate score at 3-3 with JDT’s second goal in the 62nd minute.

However, Buriram regained the lead in extra time through Kingsley Schindler before the hosts were reduced to nine men following red cards to Bissoli and Goran Causic. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Buriram held on to secure a place in the final, with the first leg scheduled for May 20 and the return leg on May 27





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selangor FC Asean Club Championship Nam Dinh FC Kim Pan Gon Chrigor Moraes Mitchell Dijks Mohammad Abualnadi VAR Percy Tau Lam Ti Phong Buriram United Johor Darul Ta’Zim (JDT) Chang Arena Buriram Kingsley Schindler Bissoli Goran Causic Mitchell Dijks Mohammad Abualnadi VAR Percy Tau Lam Ti Phong Buriram United Johor Darul Ta’Zim (JDT) Chang Arena Buriram Kingsley Schindler Bissoli Goran Causic

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