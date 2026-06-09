Selangor Father Cuts Ties with Daughter Over Repeated Illegal Loan Debts, Spends RM160,000

A semi-retired construction contractor in Selangor has ended his relationship with his 25-year-old daughter after spending over RM160,000 to repay her debts to illegal money lenders over five years. The father, Mr. Lee, claims his daughter first engaged with loan sharks at 21 due to online gambling and continued borrowing despite financial support, even selling his house to cover RM120,000 in accumulated loans. He now refuses further responsibility and publicly urges lenders to stop providing her credit. DAP youth leader Lee Boon Pin highlighted a rising trend of youth borrowing from loan sharks, especially with upcoming events like the FIFA World Cup, warning against gambling-related debt.

For most parents, helping their children is a natural instinct. However, after spending more than RM160 ,000 over five years to settle his daughter's debts, a father in Selangor said he has reached his limit.

The semi-retired construction contractor from Batu 11, Cheras said he decided to cut ties with his 25-year-old daughter after years of repeatedly helping to pay off outstanding loans to money lenders. Speaking at a press conference with DAP Selangor Youth (DAPSY) chief Lee Boon Pin, the father, known as Mr. Lee, urged illegal money lenders to stop lending money to his daughter and said he will no longer be responsible for any future debts she incurs.

The father claimed his daughter first got involved with loan sharks at age 21 due to online gambling activities. Despite efforts to help her recover financially, he said his daughter continued to borrow from various illegal money lending syndicates. According to him, the situation became so severe that he was forced to sell his house to help clear RM120,000 in accumulated debts. He said his daughter finished studying at an international secondary school but remains unemployed.

Later, his daughter expressed interest in furthering her studies in Qingdao, China, which he financially supported throughout her time there. However, after spending more than three years in China, he said he is uncertain whether his daughter actually completed her studies. Mr. Lee stated his daughter returned to Malaysia briefly before the recent Chinese New Year and then shuttled between China and Malaysia.

She also told him about her desire to rent a place in Kuala Lumpur with friends, which he agreed to on the condition that she stops borrowing from loan sharks. Despite this, he alleged his daughter continued taking loans from several different syndicates. Debt collectors began contacting him again around February this year, demanding an additional RM40,000 to RM50,000 to settle the debts on her behalf.

Mr. Lee also alleged that his daughter subsequently went to the UK, where she continued sending money to him via e-wallet, totaling around RM10,000. After receiving further calls from illegal money lenders recently, he decided to publicly cut ties with his daughter in the hope it will prompt her to change her behavior.

"I have helped pay back more than RM160,000 in illegal money lender debts in total, clearing the principal loan amounts. I hope to use the media to urge illegal money lenders to stop lending to her, because I will absolutely not help her repay them again," he said.

Meanwhile, Lee Boon Pin said he has observed an increasing number of young people borrowing from illegal money lenders. With the FIFA World Cup approaching, he warned the public to stay away from illegal money lenders and avoid falling into gambling-related debt





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Selangor Father Daughter Illegal Loans Money Lenders Loan Sharks Debt Online Gambling RM160 000 Cut Ties DAP Youth Financial Support House Sale Debt Collectors FIFA World Cup

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