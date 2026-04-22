Selangor Evaluates Seawater Desalination to Secure Future Water Resilience

The Selangor state government is exploring the development of a desalination plant to increase water supply by 300 MLD as part of a long-term strategy to maintain high reserve margins and meet future demand.

The Selangor state government is currently conducting an in-depth feasibility study regarding the construction of a seawater desalination plant, a move aimed at bolstering the long-term sustainability of the state's clean water supply. Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim announced that this strategic initiative could potentially inject an additional 300 million litres per day (MLD) into the regional water grid.

Speaking at the Selangor state assembly on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Izham highlighted that authorities have identified two potential locations for the facility. However, he emphasized that the final selection remains subject to rigorous technical evaluations, strategic alignment, and comprehensive cost-benefit analyses to ensure that the project is not only technologically sound but also economically viable for the long term. The proposal surfaced during a lively session at the state assembly when R. Rajiv, the assemblyman for Bukit Gasing, questioned the viability of desalination technology. Specifically, he raised concerns regarding the potential impact such a capital-intensive project might have on water service delivery costs and whether it would inevitably lead to a hike in water tariffs for the public. In response, Izham provided a detailed overview of the state's current water landscape, noting that Selangor maintains a robust reserve margin of approximately 17.4 percent, equivalent to 1,130 MLD. With a total production capacity of 6,500 MLD across 34 existing treatment plants and an average daily demand of 5,370 MLD, the state currently operates well within safe parameters. Despite this comfort, the state is looking ahead, as Air Selangor projects an increasing demand that necessitates a 20 percent capacity growth over the coming five-year cycle. To meet this future demand, the state government is not solely relying on desalination but is actively pursuing a diverse array of water treatment projects. Izham outlined the upcoming infrastructure roadmap, which includes several key developments intended to stabilize the water supply. These include the Rasau LRA Phase 1, which is expected to contribute 700 MLD by early 2027, followed by Rasau LRA Phase 2, which will add another 700 MLD by 2031. Furthermore, the state is expanding its capacity through the Labohan Dagang LRA Phase 2, slated for 2029, and the significant Langat 2 LRA Phase 2, which is scheduled for completion in 2030. These ongoing efforts reflect the government’s commitment to staying ahead of urban growth and climate-related water security risks. By adhering to the National Water Services Commission guidelines, which require reserve margins above 15 percent, Selangor aims to maintain its status as having one of the most reliable water supply systems in the nation while carefully balancing the financial implications of modern infrastructure development





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