Selangor Drives Food Security Through Smart Farming and Agricultural Land Preservation

Selangor is advancing its food security agenda by integrating IoT-driven smart farming, supporting urban community gardens, and strictly regulating agricultural land use to meet future supply needs.

The state of Selangor is spearheading a transformative era in modern agriculture, positioning itself as a central hub for innovative food production in Malaysia.

During the most recent state assembly session held at Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor in Shah Alam, state infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Datuk Izham Hashim revealed that approximately 9,200 farmers across the state transitioned to or maintained smart farming practices for vegetables, fruits, and padi throughout the previous year. This strategic shift is part of a broader government initiative to bolster local food security in response to global supply chain uncertainties. The administration is actively providing technical assistance and logistical support to promote the plant factory concept, which utilizes controlled indoor environments to maximize agricultural yields. Technological integration is at the heart of this agricultural evolution. The plant factory approach leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) to oversee every aspect of the growing process, from nutrient delivery to climate regulation, within indoor facilities. Currently, 11 private enterprises are collaborating with the Selangor Agriculture Department to scale these operations. A notable example is De Lettuce Bear Sdn Bhd, which operates facilities in Klang and Kalumpang. Furthermore, the Kuala Langat Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) has demonstrated the efficacy of these systems by managing 260,000 polybags of chilli plants, with a significant portion already utilizing fully automated IoT frameworks. These systems allow for precise monitoring, significantly reducing waste and increasing the efficiency of inputs such as water and fertilizers. Beyond technological advancement, the Selangor government is equally focused on land-use optimization and preservation. Responding to queries regarding the encroachment of industrial and residential developments on prime farmland, Datuk Izham Hashim emphasized that the state strictly enforces the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172) to prevent the arbitrary conversion of agricultural land. By integrating these legal safeguards with high-tech urban farming initiatives, the state is encouraging the development of community gardens in residential areas. With over 231 active community gardens, many of which now employ Rain Shelter Systems (SPH) and IoT-enabled climate controls for high-value crops like melons and chillies, Selangor is effectively proving that agricultural productivity can thrive in urban settings. This dual approach of protecting rural land while empowering urban farmers represents a robust, forward-thinking strategy to ensure long-term food sustainability for all residents of the state





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