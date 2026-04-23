Selangor Assemblywoman Faces Privileges Probe Over Royal Decree Remarks

Seri Kembangan assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki is facing calls for a privileges probe after her speech advocating for modern pig farming was deemed to contradict Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree halting pig farming in Selangor. The opposition claims her statements defy royal guidance and undermine the constitutional monarchy.

The Selangor state assembly is currently embroiled in a controversy following a speech delivered by Seri Kembangan assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki , prompting calls from the opposition bloc for her referral to the Selangor State Assembly Committee of Privileges.

The core of the dispute centers around allegations that Wong’s statements contradicted a royal decree issued by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah regarding pig farming within the state. In February, the Sultan decreed a cessation of all pig farming activities in Selangor, citing legitimate environmental concerns and the specific demographic composition of the state as key justifications for the decision.

This decree was intended to address long-standing issues related to pollution and public health, while also acknowledging the sensitivities surrounding the matter within the local communities. Wong’s controversial remarks were made during the assembly sitting on April 22nd, where she advocated for the implementation of a modern, closed-house pig farming system.

This proposal, while potentially addressing some of the environmental concerns associated with traditional pig farming methods, was perceived by the opposition as a direct challenge to the Sultan’s explicit directive. Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, during a press conference held at the Bangunan Dewan Negeri Selangor, vehemently criticized Wong’s stance, asserting that the royal decree should be considered binding guidance and a mandate for all members of the state assembly.

He emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the constitutional monarchy and suggested that Wong’s expression of ‘amat dukacita’ (deeply saddened) regarding the politicization of the issue implied a refusal to comply with or uphold the Sultan’s advice. Azmin Ali’s statement underscored the gravity of the situation, framing it as a matter of institutional respect and adherence to royal pronouncements.

Further escalating the tension, Taman Medan assemblyman Afif Bahardin formally submitted a motion to the Secretary of the House requesting Wong’s referral to the Selangor State Assembly Committee of Privileges. However, this motion was initially dismissed by the Speaker, Lau Weng San, who stated the need for a thorough review of its contents before a decision could be made. This decision sparked visible friction between the state government and the opposition, highlighting the deep divisions within the assembly.

The Speaker’s reluctance to immediately address the motion fueled accusations of bias and attempts to shield Wong from scrutiny. When approached for comment, Wong herself indicated a willingness to accept whatever decision the House ultimately reaches, suggesting a degree of acceptance regarding the potential consequences of her actions. The situation remains fluid, with the outcome dependent on the Speaker’s review and the subsequent deliberations of the Selangor State Assembly Committee of Privileges, should the motion be accepted.

The incident has ignited a broader debate about the boundaries of legislative discourse and the appropriate level of deference to royal authority within the Selangor state government. The implications of this case could extend beyond this specific instance, potentially shaping the future relationship between the state assembly and the Sultan’s office





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