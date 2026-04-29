Selangor Achieves Zero Hardcore Poverty – Prime Minister Confirms

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the successful eradication of hardcore poverty in Selangor through government programs and initiatives. The focus now shifts to sustained monitoring, skills training, and expanding successful programs like Sejahtera Madani to empower communities and ensure long-term economic stability.

The persistent issue of hardcore poverty in Selangor has been successfully addressed through dedicated government efforts and programs. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Petaling District Development Meeting informed him of the complete eradication of hardcore poverty within the state of Selangor .

He emphasized that the government will maintain continuous monitoring to ensure no families are overlooked and that all successfully transition out of hardcore poverty. A crucial aspect of this ongoing effort, he stated, is providing every family with the opportunity to improve their circumstances, empowering them through skills training and enabling them to generate their own income. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of fully leveraging Selangor’s economic strength to elevate the living standards of its people.

This announcement, shared via a Facebook post following the chairing of the meeting today, marks a significant milestone in the nation’s fight against poverty. Furthermore, Anwar highlighted the potential for expansion of the Sejahtera Madani Program (SejaTI MADANI) specifically within Petaling, focusing on assisting urban poor communities.

He pointed to successful initiatives such as the tailoring program in Kampung Melayu Subang, the stingless bee honey farming in Bayu Damansara, and the furniture making venture in Bukit Lanchong as evidence that targeted support can empower citizens to create meaningful change. These programs have demonstrated the capacity for individuals to generate substantial incomes, ranging from RM24,000 to RM100,000 annually.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that, with the concerted efforts of all parties involved, the nation will continue to tackle long-standing problems, strengthen existing capabilities, and ensure that the benefits of development are genuinely felt by the populace. The success stories emerging from these localized programs demonstrate a practical and effective approach to poverty alleviation, focusing on skills development and economic empowerment rather than solely relying on financial assistance.

This shift towards self-sufficiency is seen as a key component of the government’s long-term strategy. The meeting also addressed broader urban and social management concerns, including matters related to places of worship, waste management, and pig farming issues. Anwar explained that these areas require a more structured and effective approach to safeguard the well-being of the people. Significant attention was also given to road maintenance and the progress of flood mitigation projects.

He stressed the urgent need for immediate action to alleviate the difficulties faced by residents while awaiting the completion of long-term flood prevention projects. The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing these infrastructural challenges promptly and efficiently. The discussion underscored the interconnectedness of various social and environmental factors in achieving overall societal well-being.

The government’s holistic approach aims to not only eradicate poverty but also to create a sustainable and resilient environment for all citizens of Selangor, ensuring a higher quality of life and a more prosperous future. The focus on both economic empowerment and infrastructural improvements demonstrates a comprehensive strategy for long-term development and social progress





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Selangor Poverty Hardcore Poverty Anwar Ibrahim Sejahtera Madani Economic Empowerment Skills Training Development Flood Mitigation

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