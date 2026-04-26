Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival 2026 Expected to Attract 15,000 Tourists

The Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival 2026 in Selangor aims to boost agro-tourism, attracting both local and international visitors with cultural activities, scenic views, and local cuisine. The festival is part of a larger strategy to strengthen Selangor’s economy and promote sustainable tourism.

The Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival 2026, held near the Sekinchan Terminal in Sabak Bernam, Selangor , is anticipated to draw up to 15,000 local and international tourists.

This event offers a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in a variety of local activities and experience the rich culture of the region. Selangor’s Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, emphasized that the festival is a strategic step towards strengthening the agro-tourism sector within the state, specifically positioning Sekinchan as a must-visit destination in Selangor. He highlighted the state’s commitment to ensuring economic resilience by actively promoting domestic tourism.

Looking ahead, through the Second Selangor Plan (RS2), Selangor will continue to bolster economic growth, infrastructure development, and the well-being of its people through inclusive and sustainable approaches. The two-day festival, which commenced yesterday, provides tourists with the chance to witness breathtaking sunrise and sunset views against the backdrop of lush green paddy fields.

This year marks the second iteration of the festival organized by Tourism Selangor since its introduction last year, and it introduces a more immersive evening-to-night concept with a diverse range of engaging activities. A particularly popular event is the Paddy Field Run, which attracted over 1,000 participants from various locations. Attendees can also explore offerings from more than 35 vendors operating under the Platform Selangor (PLATS), showcasing a wide array of local delicacies.

The festival isn’t just about the scenery and activities; it’s about supporting local businesses and experiencing the authentic flavors of Sekinchan. The organizers have worked diligently to create an atmosphere that is both welcoming and representative of the local community. The event aims to provide a holistic experience, combining natural beauty with cultural immersion and economic opportunity.

Datuk Ng Suee Lim, the Exco for Tourism and Local Government, explained that the festival is an integral part of the Sabda Tourism Zone (Sabak Bernam Development Region) program. He expressed a vision for Selangor to be recognized not only as a rapidly developing state with modern cities but also as a state rich in heritage, rural charm, natural beauty, and authentic experiences that resonate with visitors.

Ng Suee Lim, who is also the State Legislative Assemblyman (ADUN) for Sekinchan, encouraged everyone to take advantage of the festival, which continues until today. He urged families and friends to come together and enjoy the unique offerings of the Sekinchan Paddy Field Festival. The festival represents a significant investment in the local economy and a commitment to showcasing the beauty and culture of Sekinchan to a wider audience.

The success of the event will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth of tourism in Selangor and solidify Sekinchan’s position as a premier agro-tourism destination. The organizers are confident that the festival will leave a lasting impression on all who attend, fostering a deeper appreciation for the region’s natural and cultural treasures





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