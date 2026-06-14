Sedar claims it had already approved name change to Parti Wawasan Rakyat, potentially clashing with Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin's new party, Parti Wawasan Negara.

Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak claims it had already approved amendments to change its name to Parti Wawasan Rakyat , potentially clashing with Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin's new party, Parti Wawasan Negara .

Sedar president Affendi Jeman urged the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to address the issue, since the party had officially applied to change its name on April 8 this year. He added that delegates unanimously approved the name change at Sedar's annual congress in February, Dayak Daily reported. The party had officially applied to change its name on April 8 this year, and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is expected to address the issue.

Sedar president Affendi Jeman stated that the party had already approved the name change and that delegates unanimously approved the name change at Sedar's annual congress in February. The Registrar of Societies (RoS) is expected to address the issue of overlapping names between Parti Wawasan Rakyat and Parti Wawasan Negara.

Meanwhile, Hamzah Zainudin announced that he had joined a new party called Parti Wawasan Negara, which will hold its first general assembly next week. Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal confirmed with FMT that Hamzah was taking over an existing party, but declined to disclose its name. Hamzah was sacked from Bersatu in February at the height of a leadership tussle with party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

This was followed by the suspensions and expulsions of several other Bersatu leaders, MPs and assemblymen aligned with Hamzah. The day after his sacking, the former Bersatu deputy president launched his Reset movement, which held its first convention yesterday. Yesterday's convention was also attended by 13 MPs who are currently still with Bersatu. The situation is becoming increasingly complex as several parties are involved, and the overlapping names are causing confusion.

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) needs to address the issue of overlapping names between Parti Wawasan Rakyat and Parti Wawasan Negara as soon as possible to avoid further confusion





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Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak Parti Wawasan Rakyat Parti Wawasan Negara Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin Registrar Of Societies (Ros)

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