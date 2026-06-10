Security Guard Admits to Physically Molesting School Student

A 34-year-old security guard who admitted to the charge of physically molesting a school student has been given an opportunity to submit an appeal for mitigation before the sentence is imposed. The judge has adjourned the sentencing date for Firdaus to June 11 this year.

A 34-year-old security guard who admitted to the charge of physically molesting a school student told the Sessions Court on Tuesday that 'no one is exempt from making mistakes.

' Mohd Firdaus Basir made the admission and stated the phrase in front of Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan during the case management on Tuesday. Before making the admission, Firdaus questioned the court whether he would be punished without mercy. The judge then replied 'If you say there is no mercy, I am a human being, not a robot. You will be given an opportunity to submit an appeal for mitigation before the sentence is imposed.

' Firdaus then humbly admitted to his mistake. However, the facts of the case are still not ready and the court has adjourned the sentencing date for Firdaus to June 11 this year. He is charged with committing the offense against an 11-year-old and nine-month-old girl by hugging and kissing her on the lips for a sexual purpose at 5:50 am on January 13 last year at a school in Tuaran.

The offense is charged under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (SOACA) which provides for a prison sentence of up to 20 years and caning if found guilty. Mohd Firdaus is also facing an additional charge under Section 16(1) of the same act which carries a prison sentence of up to five years and caning of at least twice. While waiting for the date, Mohd Firdaus was ordered to continue being remanded.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Shafeerah Mad Iskim while Firdaus was not represented by a lawyer





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Security Guard Physically Molesting School Student Sexual Offences Child Abuse

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