Secretlab Launches Atlas Gaming Chair with Emphasis on Ergonomics and Lightweight Design

Secretlab has launched its latest gaming chair lineup, the Atlas, which focuses on ergonomics and a new lightweight design. The chair features an active, dynamic sitting process and can switch between two modes: Focus and Rest.

Secretlab has officially launched the Atlas, its latest lineup of gaming chair s, which appears to place a renewed emphasis on ergonomics and a new lightweight design .

Unlike its Titan series, the Atlas looks more like a high-end, premium office chair designed to enhance productivity. The chair now supports what Secretlab describes as an active, dynamic sitting process, where the back of the chair moves independently, rather than having the entire base and backrest moving together.

The seat base still moves, but it's been made so that for every 2° of recline, it only tilts by 1°, effectively staying level and allowing you to keep your feet planted on the floor. The Atlas also has the ability to switch between two modes: Focus and Rest, where all that has to be done is to lock the chair's position via a lever on the left side of the chair, and you're switching between lying back and getting serious for work.

The chair also features a 4-level tilt force adjustment that you can mess around with, allowing one to set it to just that right amount of tension to support your weight. Compared to its Titan series, the backrest of the Atlas sports a curvier spine, which is aptly called RE-CURVE, designed to support the body's natural alignment, as well as to reduce fatigue.

The seat uses Secretlab's most current Cold Cure foam or NanoFoam Composite, depending on what you want and how much you wish to spend. The seat base can be adjusted forward or backwards, depending on how much contact you want your lower back to make with the backrest. Other creature comforts on the Atlas include 3D Armrests and support for a magnetic head pillow, although that accessory may be an optional extra, meaning that you'd have to purchase it separately.

The Secretlab Atlas is available in two sizes, regular and large, with pricing starting from RM1,899 for the base model with Neo Hybrid Leatherette and Cold Cure foam, and can go up to RM2,799 for a Large model with the company's NanoGen Hybrid Leatherette or Softweave Plus Fabric, plus the NanoFoam Composite. The Fabric options include Dune, Secretlab's iconic Cookies and Cream, and Black, while for those interested in Leatherette, White comes in two hues, Moon and Pure White, while Black comes in Classic and Pure





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Secretlab Atlas Gaming Chair Ergonomics Lightweight Design Active Dynamic Sitting

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