Secret Recipe Launches WFH Sets to Simplify Mealtime for Remote Workers

Secret Recipe introduces convenient Work From Home (WFH) sets, allowing customers to pre-order meals and snacks for easy pick-up, addressing the challenges of busy work-from-home schedules.

The rise of remote work has brought with it a unique set of daily challenges. Many individuals now find themselves navigating packed schedules filled with back-to-back meetings, limited time for meal preparation, and the frustration of long queues during peak lunch hours.

Recognizing these difficulties, Secret Recipe has introduced a new Work From Home (WFH) set designed to streamline the lunchtime experience for remote workers. This initiative allows customers to pre-order their meals, ensuring they can stay focused on their tasks throughout the day and collect a fresh, ready-to-eat meal at their convenience, completely bypassing the need to wait in line. Ryan Chung, Marketing Manager at Secret Recipe, explained the motivation behind the WFH sets.

He stated that the company understands the balancing act required to manage a busy work-from-home schedule and aims to provide a more convenient mealtime solution. The WFH sets enable customers to book their orders in advance and pick them up at a time that suits their workflow, minimizing disruption and maximizing productivity.

The new offerings consist of two primary options: the WFH Meal Set and the WFH Tea Set A & B. The WFH Meal Set is a substantial and practical combo designed for a fulfilling workday meal. Priced starting at RM22.50, it includes a main course paired with a slice of cake, making it ideal for both lunch and afternoon breaks.

Customers have a diverse selection of popular dishes to choose from, including the Grilled Black Pepper Chicken, Shrimp Aglio Olio, and a variety of fried rice and noodle options to cater to different tastes. The cake selection is equally appealing, featuring classics like Marble Cheese, Hokkaido Triple Cheese, and beloved favorites such as Chocolate Banana and Choc Cheese Berries. For an additional RM5, customers can also add a refreshing beverage to complete their meal.

The WFH Tea Sets, A and B, cater to those seeking a lighter snack to brighten their workday. Starting from RM15, each set includes a slice of cake and a selected drink, providing a quick and satisfying treat between tasks. Set A is tailored for fans of Secret Recipe’s classic cakes, like Chocolate Fudge and New York Cheese.

Set B, on the other hand, is designed for those who prefer premium options, including Salted Caramel Macadamia Cheese and Thai Milk Tea Cake, accompanied by a choice of refreshing drinks. Secret Recipe’s WFH sets represent a commitment to providing a hassle-free and convenient dining experience for remote workers. By simply selecting their nearest branch and scheduling a pick-up time in advance, customers can save valuable time and enjoy a delicious meal without the stress of waiting.

The company encourages customers to visit the SRGO! website for more detailed information and to place their orders. This initiative demonstrates Secret Recipe’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of its customers in the new normal of remote work, offering a practical solution to a common challenge faced by many





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Secret Recipe WFH Work From Home Meal Sets Food Delivery Remote Work Convenience Malaysia

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