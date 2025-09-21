Second Portable Flare to be Installed in Kemaman to Address Butane Gas Leak

Emergency response teams are working to contain a butane gas leak in the Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) area near Kemaman, Section 5 of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) Site. A second portable flare is being installed to burn off the remaining gas and ensure the area's safety. A full investigation has been ordered into the incident.

KUALA BERANG: Emergency measures are underway at the Petronas Gas Berhad (PGB) area near Kemaman , Section 5 of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) Site, following a butane gas leak in a pipeline. A second portable flare is scheduled to be installed today to accelerate the process of burning off the remaining gas and ensuring the area's safety.

The leak, which prompted immediate response from relevant authorities, has prompted a thorough investigation into the cause and the handling of the situation. The Fire and Rescue Department is working in conjunction with Petronas to manage the situation effectively, prioritizing public safety and minimizing potential risks associated with the gas leak. The deployment of the second flare is a critical step in containing the situation and preparing for the restoration of the affected pipeline. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates are being provided to the public to keep them informed of the progress and ensure they have access to accurate information.\The installation of the first portable flare, which began the gas burn-off process around 3:30 am, proved a crucial starting point. The arrival of the second unit from Kulim, Kedah, is expected this evening, and its immediate deployment will allow for the complete elimination of the remaining butane gas within the 9.6-kilometer pipeline. This will pave the way for declaring the area safe and commencing necessary restoration work. The director-general of the Fire and Rescue Department, Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad, indicated that the entire burn-off process, including a nitrogen purging operation, is estimated to take 48 hours of continuous burning. This extended timeframe is crucial to completely consume all remaining gas in the pipeline and ready the site for the next phases of recovery and repair. Public safety is a paramount concern, and Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad emphasized that the gas leak, as per current assessments, poses a minimal risk of explosion, alleviating fears among nearby residents.\Assessments of the air quality within a 400-meter radius of the leak site revealed a butane gas concentration of approximately one percent. This level falls well below the threshold for combustion and explosion. Even so, authorities are maintaining a 500-meter safety radius to ensure maximum safety and mitigate any potential risks. The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has also ordered a full investigation into the Kerteh gas pipeline leak. This inquiry will thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the leak, the effectiveness of safety protocols, and any contributing factors. The goal is to understand the root cause of the incident, implement preventative measures, and prevent similar occurrences in the future. The combined efforts of Petronas, the Fire and Rescue Department, and DOSH highlight a coordinated approach to address the emergency, ensure public safety, and restore normal operations as swiftly and safely as possible. The investigation is a key component of ensuring accountability and driving continuous improvement in the management and maintenance of critical infrastructure like gas pipelines





Gas Leak Petronas Butane Kemaman East Coast Rail Line Fire And Rescue Department Pipeline DOSH Emergency Response

