Second Filipino Casualty Reported in Israel Amidst Middle East Conflict

Manila confirms the death of a second Filipino in Israel due to the ongoing conflict. The victim, along with her family, was killed when a missile struck their home in Haifa. The Philippine government is providing assistance and arranging for repatriation of the remains. Thousands of Filipino seafarers are also stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the widespread impact of the crisis.

MANILA: The conflict in the Middle East has claimed a second Filipino life in Israel , according to Manila on Tuesday. The second casualty died when a missile struck the home of a Filipino woman residing in Israel . According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, the woman was killed in the port city of Haifa on Sunday, along with her Israel i husband and her elderly in-laws. The department, however, did not disclose the victim's identity.

Israeli rescue services said on Monday that the bodies of four individuals had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city, after it was hit by an Iranian missile the day before. Israeli media identified the Filipino woman's first name as Lucille-Jean, reporting that she and her family were extracted from their collapsed residence after a rescue operation lasting several hours. The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has informed the victim's family of this and is providing all necessary assistance, including arrangements to repatriate her remains as soon as possible, despite the current travel conditions in the region, the department said on Tuesday. Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a 32-year-old caregiver, became the first Filipino to die in the war on March 1 when she tried to escort the elderly person she was caring for to a bomb shelter in Israel. At least two million Filipinos living in the Middle East are now trapped in the conflict since the United States (US) and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28. The majority are foreign workers and the Filipino worker community abroad in the region. They send billions of dollars in remittances home to their families each year. Meanwhile, thousands of Filipino sailors are effectively trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting safe passage through the now-dangerous shipping lane, which has been strictly blocked by Iran. The Philippines said last week that Iran had pledged to allow safe, unhindered and immediate passage through the Strait of Hormuz for Philippine-flagged ships, although the timeframe for implementation remains unclear. The conflict has created significant challenges for Filipinos, with concerns for their safety and well-being, the need for repatriation assistance, and the impact on financial remittances. The situation highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers in conflict zones and the complexities of international relations during times of war. The Philippine government is actively working to assist its citizens caught up in the crisis, providing support to families of the deceased and advocating for safe passage for Filipino seafarers. The situation is evolving rapidly and requires constant monitoring and adjustments to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipino nationals in the region. The death of the second Filipino in Israel underscores the harsh reality of the conflict and the devastating impact on civilians caught in the crossfire. The Filipino community abroad contributes significantly to the Philippine economy through remittances, making the protection of their lives and well-being a national priority. The government is committed to providing necessary support and assistance to its citizens during this difficult time. The conflict's impact extends beyond the immediate casualties, affecting Filipino sailors navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, adding another layer of complexity. The government's efforts to secure safe passage for these individuals and provide support highlight its dedication to protecting its citizens' rights and interests abroad. The evolving situation calls for continuous vigilance, adaptation, and unwavering commitment to the safety of Filipinos. The government's response reflects its dedication to the safety and well-being of its citizens during times of crisis and demonstrates its commitment to providing support and assistance





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