Search Underway for Parents of Neglected Toddler in Penang

Authorities in Seberang Perai Utara are actively searching for the biological mother and extended family of a young child, Amanda Mikayla Abdullah, who was found in circumstances suggesting neglect. The child, aged three years and six months, was reportedly left with a caretaker without any identification, and her mother, Nurul Izzati Mohamad A'sri, is currently unreachable. The public is urged to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information.

The Social Welfare Department of Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) has initiated a widespread search to locate the biological mother and any relatives of a three-year-six-month-old girl, identified as Amanda Mikayla Abdullah, who is believed to be a victim of severe neglect. The department issued a public appeal on Friday, April 17, detailing the concerning circumstances under which the child was discovered.

According to the statement released, Amanda Mikayla was reportedly left in the care of an individual named Layla Yamna Abdul Hajar by her biological mother. Crucially, no identification documents for the child were provided at the time she was handed over to the caretaker, raising immediate red flags regarding her well-being and the whereabouts of her parental guardians. The lack of any traceable identification compounds the challenge faced by the authorities in ensuring the child's safety and reuniting her with her family. Investigations conducted by the department have thus far proven unsuccessful in establishing contact with the child's biological mother, identified as Nurul Izzati Mohamad A'sri, aged 29. Ms. Mohamad A'sri has not been located, and her current whereabouts remain unknown, despite efforts to trace her. Information gathered indicates that her last known address was in Yan, Kedah. Furthermore, intelligence suggests that she may have been employed in Penang, a detail that authorities are pursuing in their efforts to find her. The urgency of the situation is amplified by the child's young age and the potential risks she may have been exposed to due to the apparent abandonment. The Social Welfare Department emphasizes that the primary concern is the immediate safety and welfare of Amanda Mikayla, and every avenue is being explored to ensure her protection. The SPU is appealing to the generosity and vigilance of the public to come forward with any information that could aid in locating Nurul Izzati Mohamad A'sri or any of her family members. Individuals who may have knowledge of the child's biological mother, her relatives, or any details pertaining to her current situation are strongly encouraged to contact the department without delay. The SPU District Child Protector, Norpatin Bakar, can be reached directly by telephone at 04-5758715 or 04-5758716. Alternatively, information can be submitted via email to norpatin@jkm.gov.my. The department assures that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be instrumental in resolving this distressing case and ensuring a safe outcome for young Amanda Mikayla Abdullah. The broader implications of such cases highlight ongoing societal challenges in supporting vulnerable families and the critical role of community awareness in safeguarding children





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