The search resumes for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, after the Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia. The operation focuses on two small mounds of volcanic sand near the crater, with 150 personnel deployed to comb an area extending about 1.25km from the point where the hikers were last seen.

Search resumes for three hikers, including two Singaporeans, after Mount Dukono eruption in Indonesia . Two small mounds of volcanic sand near the crater are now the focus of an increasingly grim search for two missing Singaporean hikers.

The operation on May 10 is focused on the area around the crater rim, with 150 personnel deployed to comb an area extending about 1.25km from the point where the hikers were last seen. The two hikers have not been seen since the volcano erupted on the morning of May 8, showering climbers near the summit with hot rocks, ash, and volcanic debris.

The safety of the rescue team remains the priority as the volcano continues to erupt intermittently, producing hot ash and other material. The first victim, an Indonesian woman, was found around 50m from the rim of the crater on May 9, and her remains were recovered and taken to the eruption command post before being transferred to a hospital in Tobelo.

The missing hikers were part of a group of 20 trekkers who ignored a climbing ban and a no-go exclusion zone around the crater





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Mount Dukono Eruption Indonesian National Search And Rescue Agency Singaporean Hikers Halmahera Island Tobelo North Halmahera Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agenc Basarnas Iwan Ramdani Global Positioning System Hot Rocks Ash Volcanic Debris Climbing Ban No-Go Exclusion Zone Rescue Team Volcanic Activity Hot Ash Indonesia's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Singapore's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Singaporeans Evacuated Mount Dukono Hikers Indonesia Halmahera Island Tobelo North Halmahera Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agenc Basarnas Iwan Ramdani Global Positioning System Hot Rocks Ash Volcanic Debris Climbing Ban No-Go Exclusion Zone Rescue Team Volcanic Activity Hot Ash Indonesia's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Singapore's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Singaporeans Evacuated Mount Dukono Hikers Indonesia Halmahera Island Tobelo North Halmahera Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agenc Basarnas Iwan Ramdani Global Positioning System Hot Rocks Ash Volcanic Debris Climbing Ban No-Go Exclusion Zone Rescue Team Volcanic Activity Hot Ash

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