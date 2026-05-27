Search for Missing Hiker on Gunung Batu Putih Narrows as Footprints and Snacks Found

Search and rescue teams in Perak have discovered footprints and snack wrappers believed to belong to Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old woman missing since Monday on Gunung Batu Putih. The clues were found near Kem Sukaneka, and operations have been intensified with helicopter deployments and specialized teams despite adverse weather.

Search operations have intensified for Jaslinda Saludin , a 49-year-old female hiker reported missing on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah, Perak . A breakthrough came when the search and rescue team discovered footprints and remnants of snacks, including konjac jelly, believed to belong to Jaslinda.

These clues were found near Kem Sukaneka, a rest point along the trail leading to Gunung Raya, offering potential leads on her route. The discovery was made on Tuesday, and the team has since expanded its efforts, focusing on the area around Bukit Berapit 2, where weather conditions have been challenging.

The rescue operation, led by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) Perak, involves specialized units including eight members from the Malaysian Special Tactical Operations Rescue Team (STORM) and a guide from the Perak Mountain Guide Association (MGP). On Wednesday morning, two groups of rescuers were deployed via AW139 helicopter to Bukit Berapit 2 at 9:15 and 9:45 respectively.

The operation faced setbacks on Tuesday due to heavy rain and strong winds, forcing a STORM team to take shelter at Berapit 2 before safely extracting by helicopter at 9:30 pm. Another group, consisting of five STORM members and one MGP guide, had to hike out to Kuala Woh by 4 am Wednesday after being stranded in the storm. Despite these obstacles, the search continues with renewed determination.

Jaslinda was part of an expedition group attempting the challenging Trans Spencer Chapman trail on Gunung Batu Putih, a route known for its dense jungle and steep terrain. She was accompanied by 13 other hikers and two mountain guides. The incident occurred when Jaslinda sustained a foot injury and stopped to rest at Kem Batu Core along with another hiker who was experiencing respiratory distress and a guide.

After the injured hiker and the guide left to seek help, Jaslinda remained alone at the camp. When they returned, she was gone. This occurred on Monday, prompting an immediate search. The mountain, located in the Batang Padang district, is a popular but demanding destination for experienced hikers, often requiring multi-day expeditions.

Authorities urge hikers to be well-prepared and to register with local authorities before embarking on such treks. The search team remains hopeful that the fresh signs will lead them to Jaslinda soon, as they continue to cover extensive ground both on foot and by air





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Missing Hiker Search And Rescue Gunung Batu Putih Jaslinda Saludin Perak

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