Search for missing hiker Jaslinda Saludin scaled down after 11 days

The search and rescue operation for Jaslinda Saludin, who went missing while hiking at Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah, has been scaled down after 11 days. The operation was launched on May 24 after police received reports that two hikers had sustained injuries while ascending Gunung Batu Putih.

IPOH: The search and rescue operation for Jaslinda Saludin , who went missing while hiking at Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah , has been scaled down after 11 days.

Only the Fire and Rescue Department is continuing search efforts in accordance with missing persons operations protocols. Tapah OCPD Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the decision was made unanimously during an Operations Coordination Meeting chaired by the Batang Padang district officer on Wednesday. He said the operation was launched on May 24 after police received reports that two hikers had sustained injuries while ascending Gunung Batu Putih.

One victim, a local man in his 40s, was successfully rescued on May 25 and taken to Tapah hospital for treatment. However, Jaslinda, 49, remains missing despite extensive search efforts carried out over the past 11 days, he said in a statement on Wednesday. Supt Abdul Malik said the operation involved multiple government agencies, departments, non-governmental organisations, volunteers and local residents, with a total of 116 personnel deployed throughout the mission.

Despite the scaled-down operation, he said police would continue monitoring the situation and conducting investigations into the disappearance. Members of the public with information related to the case are urged to contact the nearest police station or the Tapah district police operations room at 05-401 5222.

Jaslinda was reported missing while participating in the Trans Spencer Chapman expedition, which began at 2am on May 23 with 13 other participants and two Forestry Mountain Guides via the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. The search operation for Jaslinda has been ongoing since May 24, with multiple government agencies, departments, non-governmental organisations, volunteers and local residents involved.

A total of 116 personnel were deployed throughout the mission, with the Fire and Rescue Department continuing search efforts in accordance with missing persons operations protocols. The police have urged members of the public with information related to the case to contact the nearest police station or the Tapah district police operations room at 05-401 5222.

Jaslinda's disappearance has sparked concerns among the local community, with many calling for increased safety measures to be implemented for hikers and trekkers in the area. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to locate Jaslinda and bring her home safely. The case is currently under investigation, with the police working closely with other agencies to gather more information and piece together the events leading up to Jaslinda's disappearance





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Jaslinda Saludin Gunung Batu Putih Tapah Search And Rescue Operation Missing Persons Operations Protocols

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