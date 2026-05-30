Search for Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Continues on Day Eight

The Fire and Rescue Department has deployed additional personnel in the ongoing search for Jaslinda Saludin, who went missing at Gunung Batu Putih on May 23. Director-General Nor Hisham Mohammad stated that the operation is far from being called off due to complex terrain.

The search for Jaslinda Saludin , the female hiker who went missing at Gunung Batu Putih on May 23, has entered its eighth day, with rescue teams intensifying efforts to locate her.

The Fire and Rescue Department reported that eight additional personnel were deployed to the search area on Saturday morning to facilitate the rotation of rescue teams on the ground. According to its director-general, Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad, a total of 50 personnel from various agencies are currently involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

He emphasized that based on the experience of the rescue teams and the challenging environmental conditions in the mountainous terrain, which differ significantly from operations at sea, it is still too early to decide on calling off the search. The operation is continuing and will proceed as planned, he stated after the Qurban Kasih programme with personnel from the Housing and Local Government Ministry, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Sepang parliamentary constituency at the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station.

Jaslinda was reported to have begun the Trans Spencer Chapman trek with 13 other participants and two forestry mountain guides at 2am on May 23 via the Pos Gedung-Gunung Bah Gading-Gunung Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. She and another hiker, Mohd Hanafi Neikmad, 41, reportedly experienced health issues and stopped during the trek.

However, Jaslinda later continued her ascent towards the summit and was last seen by a forestry mountain guide at about 7.30am on May 24. The SAR team continues to monitor developments and intensify efforts based on ongoing operational assessments. The mountainous environment presents unique challenges, including dense vegetation, steep slopes, and unpredictable weather, which complicate the search. Nor Hisham added that the department is exploring all possible leads and remains committed to finding Jaslinda.

The ongoing operation reflects the dedication of the rescue teams, who have been working tirelessly despite the difficult conditions. The involvement of multiple agencies underscores the coordinated effort to locate the missing hiker. As the search enters its second week, family members and the public await updates with hope. The Fire and Rescue Department has urged anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to stress the importance of safety measures for hikers, including proper preparation, equipment, and adherence to guide instructions. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with mountain trekking, especially during the early morning hours. The SAR operation remains active, with teams rotating to maintain effectiveness.

The director-general emphasized that the decision to suspend or call off the search will only be made after thorough evaluation of the situation and when all possible efforts have been exhausted. For now, the focus remains on bringing Jaslinda back safely to her family





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Missing Hiker Search And Rescue Gunung Batu Putih Jaslinda Saludin Fire And Rescue Department

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