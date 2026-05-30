Search Continues for Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin on Mount Batu Putih

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department has deployed additional personnel to search for Jaslinda Saludin, who went missing while hiking Mount Batu Putih on May 23. The operation involves 50 members from multiple agencies, and authorities say it is too early to call off the search.

The search and rescue operation for a missing hiker on Mount Batu Putih continues as the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department intensifies efforts to locate Jaslinda Saludin , who has been missing since May 23.

Fire Department Director General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad stated that eight additional firefighters were deployed to the search location this morning to facilitate a rotation of personnel. A total of 50 members from various agencies are now on site assisting in the ongoing SAR operation. Based on the experience of the rescue team and the distinct environmental conditions of the mountainous area compared to sea operations, it is not yet time to decide to halt the search.

The search operation continues and will be carried on, he told reporters after the Qurban Kasih program with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the Fire Department, and the Sepang Parliament here today. Jaslinda was reported to have joined a hike with 13 other individuals and two Forestry Mountain Guides in the Trans Spencer Chapman expedition, which started at 2 a.m. on May 23 via the Pos Gedung-Mount Bah Gading-Mount Batu Putih-Kuala Woh route. She and another hiker, Mohd.

Hanafi Neikmad, aged 41, were reported to have experienced health issues and stopped to rest before Jaslinda continued her journey to the mountain peak. The terrain of Mount Batu Putih is known for its dense jungle, steep slopes, and unpredictable weather, posing significant challenges to search teams. The missing woman, an experienced hiker, was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Her family has been notified and is appealing for any information that could lead to her safe return. The SAR operation involves ground teams combing the area, using drones and sniffer dogs to cover the rugged terrain. The Fire Department is coordinating with the police, the Civil Defence Force, and local volunteers. The search area spans several kilometers, with priority given to the last known location and potential routes she might have taken.

Despite the efforts, no trace of Jaslinda has been found so far. The operation is expected to continue for several more days, weather permitting. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, the hiking community has expressed concern and is offering support to the family. The incident highlights the risks associated with mountain climbing, especially in remote areas, and underscores the importance of proper preparation and safety measures. The Fire Department remains committed to the search, with resources being allocated as needed to ensure the best possible outcome





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Hiker Mount Batu Putih Search And Rescue Jaslinda Saludin Fire Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search And Rescue Enters Day 4 For Missing Hiker On Gunung Batu PutihJaslinda Saludin, 49, had reportedly experienced health issues and stopped briefly before continuing her ascent.

Read more »

Missing Gunung Batu Putih hiker may be searching for water after 72 hours, says Perak Bomba chiefTAPAH, May 28 — The condition of female hiker, Jaslinda Saludin, 49, who went missing while climbing Gunung Batu Putih here on May 23, has entered the critical phase after being...

Read more »

Tok batin bantu operasi cari JaslindaIkhtiar tambahan dalam operasi SAR Jaslinda Saludin yang hilang di Gunung Batu Putih di Tapah.

Read more »

Missing Hiker Jaslinda Saludin Reaches Gunung Batu Putih SummitA message scratched on the ground confirms that Jaslinda Saludin, a 49-year-old female hiker, reached the summit of Gunung Batu Putih near Tapah. However, she left no indication of her next move.

Read more »