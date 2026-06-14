Scotland's Coach Clarke Says Victory Over Haiti Relieves Pressure Ahead of Brazil and Morocco Showdowns

Steve Clarke celebrates Scotland's first major tournament win since 1982, highlighting reduced pressure and renewed confidence as the team prepares for tough Group C matches against Brazil and Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland 's head coach Steve Clarke said his team will face the remaining fixtures in Group C with considerably less pressure after securing a historic 1-0 victory over Haiti on Saturday, their first win at a major international tournament since the 1982 World Cup.

The win, achieved at Boston's Gillette Stadium, not only broke a decades‑long drought but also placed the Scottish side at the summit of Group C, where they now await clashes with Brazil and Morocco - both ranked inside the top ten of the FIFA world rankings. Clarke told the press that the early triumph had lifted a weight off the players' shoulders, allowing them to approach the upcoming games with confidence rather than the anxiety that had surrounded the opening encounter.

He emphasized the importance of replicating the defensive solidity displayed against Haiti while improving ball retention and creating more attacking opportunities, stating that if the squad can maintain those standards they will be in a strong position to advance. The victory was a rare highlight in Scotland's recent tournament history. The nation failed to win a single match at the last two European Championships and had managed only five wins in 24 World Cup appearances before Saturday's success.

Clarke reflected on the difficulty of achieving such results for a country of Scotland's size, noting that the win was a testament to the players' determination and the collective belief within the squad. He praised the team for delivering a "must‑win" performance when it mattered most, adding that the players deserved credit for breaking a long‑standing pattern of disappointment on football's biggest stage.

Beyond the tactical considerations, Clarke expressed a personal sense of fulfillment, having waited 62 years for the chance to lead his nation at a World Cup after a 44‑year career in the sport. He described the experience as a lifelong dream finally realized, emphasizing his appreciation for the squad's talent and the support they have shown throughout the campaign.

With Brazil and Morocco having drawn 1‑1 earlier on the same day, Scotland now leads the group and faces the challenge of maintaining momentum against two formidable opponents. Clarke concluded that regardless of the outcomes, the focus will be on enjoying the tournament and making the most of the extraordinary opportunity that this World Cup presents for both him and his players





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Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in World Cup 2026 Group C matchScotland secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their World Cup 2026 Group C match with a goal from John McGinn. The win, their first in the tournament since 1990, places them at the top of the group following a draw between Morocco and Brazil. Scotland dominated possession but struggled with Haiti's pace. Haiti made their first World Cup appearance since 1974. Scotland will next face Morocco on June 19, aiming for at least a point, while Haiti plays Brazil.

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