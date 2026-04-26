Scientists Gain Ground in China’s Communist Party Leadership

A new report reveals a doubling in the number of scientists and engineers within the Communist Party’s Central Committee over the past decade, signaling a growing emphasis on technological expertise in China’s political decision-making.

A significant shift is occurring within the upper echelons of the Chinese Communist Party , as evidenced by a new report detailing a doubling in the representation of scientists and engineers from leading research institutions over the past decade.

In 2012, when the 18th Central Committee was formed, 15 academicians – representing approximately 3.5 percent of the total membership – held positions within this crucial decision-making body. By the commencement of the 20th Central Committee’s five-year term in 2022, this number had surged to 30, constituting around 8 percent of the total, including seven full members.

The Central Committee, comprising over 350 full and alternate members, serves as a pivotal body for formulating policy and approving changes in party leadership. This increase is particularly striking given the historical underrepresentation of scientists in the party’s highest ranks, where their role was traditionally limited to providing expert consultation rather than direct leadership. Traditionally, provincial leaders, military officials, and seasoned political figures have dominated the Central Committee’s composition.

The title of ‘Academician’ is a prestigious, lifetime achievement awarded by China’s premier research organizations, namely the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), currently boasting 893 members, and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), with 984 members. The growing influence of academicians within the Central Committee underscores the escalating importance placed on scientific and technological expertise in the selection of China’s political leadership, according to the report’s authors, Li Cheng and Zhao Xiuye.

These experts, affiliated with the Centre on Contemporary China and the World at the University of Hong Kong, highlight a developing trend where leading scientists are increasingly integrated into governmental roles, either by directly influencing policy within their respective fields or by assuming provincial leadership positions. This phenomenon is described as a “revolving door with Chinese characteristics,” mirroring similar patterns observed in other nations but with distinct national nuances.

A prime example is Huai Jinpeng, a computer scientist and CAS academician since 2009, who progressed from vice-minister of industry and information technology in 2015 to a member of the Central Committee in 2017. His background allows him to significantly contribute to the development of industrial policy and educational reforms.

While no academicians currently occupy positions within the Politburo – the party’s innermost circle of decision-making – several members possess scientific or technological backgrounds, having entered politics through this same “revolving door” pathway. These include Chen Jining, the Shanghai party chief with a background in environmental science; Li Ganjie, a physicist and former head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration; Yuan Jiajun, an aerospace engineer instrumental in the Shenzhou spacecraft project; and Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing, formerly a defence contractor.

This shift in representation is closely linked to President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on “new-quality productivity,” a concept that prioritizes the development of high-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and aerospace as drivers of economic growth. The report, published in Think China, a commentary magazine affiliated with the Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, reveals that Beijing is proactively seeking to recruit academicians specializing in these emerging fields to join the Central Committee.

Chen Jie, an AI specialist and CAE member, exemplifies this trend, currently serving as an alternate member of the Central Committee and vice-minister for education. However, this increased prominence is not without its challenges. In recent years, China’s top scientists have faced heightened scrutiny as part of the nation’s ongoing anti-corruption campaign. Since 2012, at least six former or alternate members of the Central Committee have been removed from the list of academicians, although no official explanations have been provided.

This removal strongly suggests that these individuals are under investigation for potential corruption, highlighting the party’s commitment to maintaining integrity within its ranks, even at the highest levels of scientific and political leadership. The evolving composition of the Central Committee reflects a strategic realignment within the Chinese Communist Party, prioritizing scientific and technological innovation as a cornerstone of national development and global competitiveness





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