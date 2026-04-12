Schoolgirl Killed, Another Injured in Car Accident at Kota Bharu School

A Form One student died and another was injured after a car accident at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Mas in Kota Bharu. The driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator, leading to the crash.

The small town of Kota Bharu , Malaysia, is reeling from a tragic accident that claimed the life of a young Form One schoolgirl. The incident occurred within the grounds of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjong Mas, a local secondary school, sending shockwaves through the community. The Kota Bharu district police chief, ACP Mohd Azmir Damiri, confirmed the details of the accident, which took place around 1:50 PM.

The preliminary investigations suggest that the female driver of a vehicle mistakenly stepped on the accelerator, resulting in the car careening into two schoolgirls who were reportedly putting on their shoes in front of the school's surau, a place of worship for Muslim women. The impact of the crash was devastating. One of the young girls sustained fatal injuries to her head and died instantly at the scene. The second girl was severely injured and was rushed to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital's Red Zone for urgent medical attention. Authorities have confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the collision.\Following the tragic event, police immediately launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. The body of the deceased schoolgirl was transferred to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Kubang Kerian Specialist Hospital's forensics unit for a post-mortem examination. This is standard procedure to determine the exact cause of death and gather further information. Police are actively appealing to potential eyewitnesses to come forward and provide statements that could aid in the ongoing investigation. They are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact traffic investigating officer Insp Muhammad Syarafuddin Ramlee at 09-7752315 or the Kota Bharu district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division. The investigation aims to reconstruct the sequence of events and ascertain the full details surrounding the incident, including any potential contributing factors. The local community has been deeply affected by the loss of the young girl. Grief counseling and support services are likely being offered to the students, teachers, and families involved, including those who witnessed the incident and the driver. The school authorities are also cooperating fully with the police in their investigation.\The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety, particularly in areas where children are present. The unexpected nature of the tragedy has caused widespread sadness throughout the community, with many expressing their condolences to the bereaved family. The loss of a young life, especially in such circumstances, is particularly heartbreaking. The focus now is on providing support to those affected, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring that any necessary steps are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The authorities are likely to review safety protocols in and around the school and consider any necessary measures to prevent similar tragedies. The local community is uniting to offer their support and comfort to the affected families. The grief and shock are palpable as the community comes to terms with the devastating loss of a young life. The driver involved will likely face legal proceedings as the investigation unfolds, and the community awaits further developments and the eventual closure of the case, which will likely bring many changes in the surrounding area





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Car Accident Schoolgirl Kota Bharu Fatal Injury Investigation

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