School Security Guard Jailed 10 Years and Caned for Sexually Harassing 11-Year-Old Student in Tuaran

A 34-year-old school security guard in Kota Kinabalu was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to physically sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl at a school in Tuaran. The court ordered consecutive sentences and rehabilitation counselling.

KOTA KINABALU: A school security guard has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment and three strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court after pleading guilty to physically sexually harassing an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

Sessions Court Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan imposed the sentence on Mohd Firdaus Basir, 34. The court heard that Mohd Firdaus sexually harassed the victim by hugging and kissing her cheeks for a sexual purpose at about 5.50am on Jan 13 this year at a school in Tuaran. He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment and one stroke of the cane for the sexual harassment offence under the Penal Code.

Additionally, he was sentenced to three years' imprisonment and two strokes of the cane under Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (SOACA) for physically sexually assaulting the child. The court ordered the sentences to run consecutively from the date of his arrest, meaning he will serve a total of 10 years in prison.

Furthermore, the court directed the accused to undergo rehabilitation counselling while serving his prison term. Upon his release, he will be placed under police supervision for two years. Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Shafeerah Mad Iskim appeared for the prosecution, while Mohd Firdaus was unrepresented. The case highlights the serious nature of sexual offences against minors, particularly in school environments where children should feel safe.

The judge emphasized the need for deterrence and protection of young victims. The sentence sends a strong message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated. The victim, who was attending the school where the accused worked as a security guard, was subjected to unwanted physical contact early in the morning before classes began. The prosecution argued that the accused abused his position of trust and authority.

The court agreed, noting that the vulnerability of the child was exploited. The rehabilitation counselling aims to address the offender's behaviour and reduce the risk of reoffending. The two-year police supervision after release will monitor his activities. This case adds to the growing number of convictions under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, which was strengthened in 2017 to provide harsher penalties including mandatory caning and longer imprisonment terms.

The sentence is expected to serve as a deterrent to others who may consider committing similar crimes. The community and parents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to authorities. The school has not commented on the matter, but it is believed that the security guard was employed by an external contractor. Investigations are ongoing to determine if there were any lapses in the screening process.

The case has sparked discussions about the need for stricter background checks for school employees. Overall, the judicial outcome demonstrates the commitment of the Malaysian courts to protect children from sexual predators





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Sexual Harassment Child Abuse Court Sentencing School Safety Kota Kinabalu

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