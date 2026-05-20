School Holiday Offer

Exclusive list of events happening during the school holidays in Kuala Lumpur. Contents include immersive projection mapping exhibition, comedy night, film screenings, art workshops, board games, and more.

Immersive Projection Lexica Communication: Past, Present, Future explores communication through motion, visuals, and digital art from different passages of time, while Comedy Night Live: Papi Zak promises an unforgettable night of non-stop laughs with Zul and Izzaldin leading the lineup.

Kuala Sine, co-presented by FINAS, invites the community to reflect on our shared cinematic past while actively shaping the next chapter of our national history, while Borneo Native Festival: Reunited brings together cultural shows, food trucks, installations, and craft markets for three days. Play-Play Five-Foot Way takes place at 8055 Coffee, where you can play Kaki Lima: Downtown KL board game and meet new people.

Art X Fashion Session is a multidisciplinary creative collective bringing together local artists, fashion practitioners, researchers, and garment workers for a day of exploration, fashion, and art. Comedy Mixtape Vol 46 features new comedians with fresh jokes, while Henna On Canvas and Cuti-Cuti GMBB offer creative workshops and activities for school holiday programmes, all with respective free and ticketed events





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KLM Kuala Lumpur School Holidays Events Immersive Projection Comedy Night Film Screenings Arts Board Games Creative Workshops

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

School's decision to shut main gate every morning helps curb truancy, says Melaka exco manSiranudh 'Psi' Scott has accused his elder brother Sunit 'Pi' Scott of sexual abuse, prompting a public denial and a wider family dispute.

Read more »

GX Bank, CGC Digital to offer credit access up to RM150,0000 to MSMEsDeliberations begin Monday in the blockbuster trial pitting Elon Musk against AI giant OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, whom Musk accuses of abandoning the company's founding mission.

Read more »

Exclusive-Meta lays out details of May 20 restructuring in internal documentDIABETES currently affects nearly one in five adults in Malaysia and alarmingly, almost half of those living with the condition remain undiagnosed. At the same time, ischaemic heart diseases remain one of the prevailing principal causes of death, accounting for 13% of medically certified deaths nationwide.

Read more »

Exclusive-Meta offers AI rival chatbots limited free WhatsApp access, sources sayWall Street's main indices closed lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq leading declines, after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level in more than a year on mounting inflation concerns as oil prices stayed elevated and investors were anxious about the lack of a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

Read more »