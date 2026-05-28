School Bullying Crisis: Opposition Calls for Urgent Reforms as Violence Escalates

An opposition representative warns that school bullying has become more violent, organized, and public, urging stricter discipline, police cooperation, and societal intervention. A human rights group also demands major corrections system reforms.

In a recent statement that has sent shockwaves through the educational community, an opposition representative highlighted the alarming escalation of school bullying incidents. He emphasized that the latest case, where a Form One student was assaulted by a group of girls outside her school compound on May 22, is not an isolated event but part of a disturbing trend.

Bullying, he argued, has become more violent, organized, and public, with perpetrators often using social media to coordinate attacks and intimidate victims. The victim in this case was reportedly threatened not to inform her family or the police, indicating a level of premeditation and coercion that goes beyond typical schoolyard disputes. This behavior, the representative stressed, crosses the boundaries of disciplinary issues and poses a direct challenge to the rule of law and basic moral values.

He called for immediate and comprehensive reforms to address the root causes of such violence and to restore safety in schools. Schools should be sanctuaries for learning and personal growth, not arenas of fear and intimidation, the representative asserted. He pointed out that the existing prevention mechanisms, counseling systems, and disciplinary measures are no longer sufficient to curb the problem effectively.

The circulation of videos showing the assault has further exacerbated the trauma for the victim and has demonstrated the public nature of these incidents. To tackle this crisis, the representative urged the state to strengthen anti-bullying mechanisms and enforcement procedures. He called for stricter disciplinary action against students involved in violent behavior, including mandatory counseling sessions and parental involvement in the disciplinary process.

Additionally, he advocated for enhanced cooperation between schools and the police to ensure that serious cases are handled with the gravity they deserve. He also emphasized the need for moral education and anti-bullying awareness campaigns to cultivate a culture of respect and empathy among students. Beyond immediate disciplinary measures, the representative called for a societal shift in how bullying is perceived and addressed.

He urged parents, schools, and the community to pay closer attention to children's emotional well-being and social circles, as early intervention can prevent tragedies. He also highlighted the misuse of social media groups for bullying, intimidation, or planning violent acts, calling for strict monitoring and accountability. The representative firmly stated that society must say 'no' to school violence and ensure victims receive the protection and support they deserve.

He expressed hope that the police will complete their investigation swiftly and take appropriate legal action against all those involved, delivering justice to the victim and sending a clear message that violence will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, a human rights group has weighed in on the broader issue of juvenile justice and corrections, arguing that the current system is in dire need of major reforms.

The group pointed out that many young offenders, including those involved in bullying and assault, often end up in a corrections system that prioritizes punishment over rehabilitation. They called for a shift towards restorative justice practices, better mental health support, and educational opportunities within detention centers. Without such reforms, the group warned, the cycle of violence and recidivism will continue.

The combination of these calls for action highlights a growing consensus that both preventive and corrective measures must be overhauled to create safer schools and communities. The authorities have stated that investigations are ongoing, and parents of those involved will be called to facilitate the probes





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School Violence Bullying Opposition Call For Reforms Juvenile Justice Human Rights

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