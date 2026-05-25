Schneider Electric Sees Data Center Growth Outpacing Broader Operations in India

A senior executive from Schneider Electric revealed that the company's data center business in India is expected to grow faster than its broader operations over the next four to five years, driven by a surge in demand for AI-ready infrastructure. The company currently accounts for 15% to 20% of its India business in data centers, which are growing at a double-digit pace.

Schneider Electric expects its data center business in India to outpace broader operations over the next four to five years, driven by a surge in demand for AI-ready infrastructure.

The company currently accounts for 15% to 20% of its India business in data centers, which are growing at a double-digit pace. Data centers will become a much larger share of the company's operations, contributing to a faster pace of growth than the rest of the core business. India's data center market is projected to reach $31.36 billion by 2035, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.37%.

India's data center capacity could surge to 6-7 gigawatts by 2030, with investment spreading beyond Mumbai and Chennai into states like Gujarat and Rajasthan





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