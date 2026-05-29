Scary Movie 6 Banned in Malaysia

The Film Censorship Board of Malaysia (LPF) did not pass the film for local screening, citing excessive content and a rating of 16 in Malaysia, meaning theatre admission is restricted to viewers aged 16 and above. The movie is known for its crude humour, sexual gags, and drug references, making it more suited for adults.

Scary Movie (2026), widely referred to as Scary Movie 6 , is the highly anticipated return of the Wayans brothers’ cult-favourite horror spoof franchise . However, it looks like Malaysians may have to sit this one out as the Film Censorship Board of Malaysia ( LPF ) did not pass the film for local screening.

The label ‘’Tidak Diluluskan Untuk Tayangan’’ (Not Passed for Screening) means the movie is also banned for sale, possession, distribution, and screening. Violations are punishable by severe fines or up to 20 years’ imprisonment





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