Scammers Target Existing Fraud Victims with Bogus Fund Recovery Services

PDRM unveils a new scam tactic where fraudsters impersonate NSRC representatives to extract more money from prior scam victims by offering fake fund recovery services. Victims are lured through Facebook ads, contacted via WhatsApp, and tricked into making upfront payments.

The Royal Malaysia Police ( PDRM ) has revealed a new tactic employed by scammers, targeting individuals who have already fallen victim to fraud with the promise of recovering their lost funds. This sophisticated approach involves the impersonation of representatives from the National Scam Response Centre ( NSRC ), adding a layer of deception that preys on the victims' vulnerability and desperation to recoup their losses.

According to Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Rusdi Mohd Isa, this new modus operandi leverages the existing distress of previous scam victims, offering them what appears to be a legitimate path to recovering their money. The perpetrators utilize advertisements on platforms such as Facebook to lure in potential targets, subsequently contacting them through WhatsApp. This allows for a more personalized and direct interaction, making the scam seem more credible. The criminals exploit the victims' hope for financial restitution, promising a swift and effective recovery process, while subtly demanding upfront payments for their 'services'. Rusdi Mohd Isa stated that between 2025 and March 2026, six cases of this nature have been reported, resulting in total losses of RM68,491. These cases span several states within Malaysia, including Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, and Terengganu, highlighting the widespread reach and potential impact of this fraudulent scheme. The scammers build trust by pretending to have specialized expertise in recovering scammed funds. They initiate contact after the victims respond to their advertisements, offering a 'recovery service'. The initial payment is often presented as a necessary step to begin the recovery process, but once this payment is made, the scammers consistently demand further funds under various pretenses. These may include additional processing fees, tax payments, or other charges, all designed to extract more money from the victims. It is critical to understand that the offered services are completely bogus, and the scammers will never actually recover any lost funds. Furthermore, the JSJK stresses that the promise of easy fund recovery, especially with upfront service fees, is highly suspect and almost always indicative of a scam. JSJK further warns individuals to remain vigilant and to be wary of any unsolicited offers promising money recovery, especially if they involve the payment of fees. JSJK advises all scam victims to immediately contact the NSRC hotline at 997 or report the incident to the nearest police station for swift action. This ensures that the authorities can investigate the fraud, potentially apprehend the perpetrators, and help prevent further victimization. Victims should also be cautious of any communication from unknown sources, especially if these sources claim to represent financial institutions or government agencies. Always verify the authenticity of any such offers or claims through official channels. The police's intervention is vital, as it allows authorities to gather evidence, identify patterns in the fraudulent activities, and potentially prevent more people from falling victim. The JSJK's public service announcement aims to increase public awareness regarding this deceptive method and to encourage individuals to report any suspicious activity to the proper authorities. This proactivity allows authorities to proactively monitor and take action against this growing criminal activity. Individuals are also reminded not to share personal or financial information with unknown individuals or entities. It's crucial for the public to educate themselves about common scam tactics and to protect themselves against financial fraud. This also highlights the crucial need for ongoing vigilance and awareness in the face of increasingly sophisticated criminal activity, where scammers continuously adapt their techniques to exploit the vulnerabilities of their potential victims





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Scam Fraud Cybercrime Financial Crime PDRM NSRC Fund Recovery Whatsapp Facebook JSJK

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